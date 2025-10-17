Cellebrite to Report Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 12, 2025

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its third-quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Later that same day, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and discuss its full-year 2025 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Call-In Number: 203-518-9814 / 800-274-8461 Conference ID: CLBTQ325 Event URL: https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/cellebrite-q3-2025-financial-results-conference-call-webcast Live Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sc8377ap/



In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital investigations and intelligence gathering to accelerate justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite’s AI-powered Digital Investigation Platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies, and businesses rely on Cellebrite’s digital forensic and investigative solutions—available via cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments—to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

