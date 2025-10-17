Dolphin Liberty 600 by Maytronics Named to TIME’s List of the Best Inventions of 2025

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIME has just revealed its annual list of the Best Inventions , which features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.

The Dolphin Liberty 600, a premiere cordless robotic pool cleaner from Maytronics, has been recognized on the list for its ability to keep pools clean for up to two weeks on a single charge. While most cordless pool robots sacrifice run time or cleaning performance, the Dolphin Liberty 600 features best-in-class battery management to deliver 4.5 hours of run time plus advanced and patented filtration technology to trap even invisible debris, ensuring brilliantly clear water. Using proprietary mapping and dual-scrubbing technology, the robot cleans floors, walls, steps, and waterlines across residential pools up to 50 feet. When the robot has finished its work, the owner can easily retrieve the cleaner by calling it to the top of the pool wall with the patented Click-Up™ retrieval feature.

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

“At Maytronics, we have been refining the art of robotic pool cleaning for over 40 years. With the launch of our Liberty line of cordless robots, we simply weren’t willing to compromise on cleaning quality or user convenience. We packed this product with innovative technology that ensures pool owners can expect the same excellent performance as our corded models. It’s an honor to be named by TIME as one of the year’s best inventions and to see our team’s commitment and attention to detail be recognized with such a prestigious award. The Liberty line was a milestone in our innovation journey and we expect to continue maintaining our leading position in the robotic pool cleaner market with two new innovative robotic lines that will be introduced to the market during 2026. These lines will introduce a step change in efficiency and performance through next gen filtration and unrivaled pool coverage,” said Sharon Goldenberg, CEO, Maytronics.

See the full list here: time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/

Exclusively available through professional pool dealers across North America, Europe, and Australia, the Dolphin Liberty 600 retails at $1,599 USD. For more information and to find a local dealer, visit www.maytronics.com .

About Maytronics

Founded in 1983, Maytronics has established itself as a global leader in the pool industry. The company operates through six subsidiaries in the US, France, Germany, Spain, and Australia, and collaborates with over 100 distributors across more than 50 countries to provide comprehensive customer support. Serving millions of customers worldwide, Maytronics consistently sets industry standards for innovation and customer satisfaction, delivering exceptional experiences through cutting-edge technology.