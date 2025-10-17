Freddie Mac Announces Results of Tender Offer for Certain STACR Notes 

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the “Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the “Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the applicable STACR trust identified in the table below (each, a “Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust.

The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated October 9, 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated October 9, 2025 (collectively, the “Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, October 16, 2025 (the “Expiration Time”), approximately $1.2 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust

(If applicable) CUSIP Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) ISIN Number

(U.S. / Regulation S) Original

Principal

Amount Percentage

of Original

Principal

Amount

Tendered

and Accepted1 Original

Principal

Amount

Tendered and

Accepted2 STACR 2017-HRP1 B-1 N/A 3137G0TF6 / N/A US3137G0TF68 / N/A $03 0.00% - STACR 2019-DNA2 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2019-DNA2 35564LBE6 / N/A US35564LBE65 / N/A $73,000,000 100% $73,000,000 STACR 2019-FTR2 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

Trust 2019-FTR2 35564WBE2 / N/A US35564WBE21 / N/A $46,000,000 1.89% $870,000 STACR 2019-HQA4 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2019-HQA4 35565CBE5 /

U3198LBE5 US35565CBE57 /

USU3198LBE57 $57,000,000 60.04% $34,223,500 STACR 2021-HQA2 M-2 Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2021-HQA2 35564KFV6 /

U3201WFV4 US35564KFV61 /

USU3201WFV47 $83,428,000 43.64% $36,405,000 STACR 2021-HQA4 M-1 Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2021-HQA4 35564KNK1 /

U3201WNK9 US35564KNK15 /

USU3201WNK99 $445,000,000 99.20% $441,430,000 STACR 2022-DNA3 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2022-DNA3 35564KWG0 /

U3201WWG8 US35564KWG02 /

USU3201WWG86 $107,000,000 73.06% $78,170,000 STACR 2022-DNA4 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2022-DNA4 35564KYC7 /

U3201WYC5 US35564KYC79 /

USU3201WYC54 $88,000,000 58.31% $51,309,664 STACR 2022-DNA5 B-2 Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2022-DNA5 35564KZY8 /

U3201WZY6 US35564KZY80 /

USU3201WZY65 $82,000,000 60.93% $49,961,406 STACR 2022-HQA2 M-1A Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2022-HQA2 35564KB24 /

U3201WB22 US35564KB241 /

USU3201WB220 $300,000,000 80.90% $242,707,000 STACR 2022-HQA3 M-1A Freddie Mac STACR

REMIC Trust 2022-HQA3 35564KE39 /

U3201WE29 US35564KE393 /

USU3201WE299 $285,000,000 80.90% $230,552,000 Total $1,238,628,570

Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent. For STACR 2019-DNA2 B-2, STACR 2019-FTR2 B-2, STACR 2019-HQA4 B-2, STACR 2021-HQA4 M-1, STACR 2022-DNA3 B-2, STACR 2022-DNA4 B-2, STACR 2022-DNA5 B-2, STACR 2022-HQA2 M-1A and STACR 2022-HQA3 M-1A, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $2,000,000, $870,000, $5,970,000, $527,004, $24,502,342, $3,130,715, $24,368,494, $53,855,000 and $39,490,600, respectively, expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery prior to the Guaranteed Delivery Deadline. The Guaranteed Delivery Deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, October 20, 2025. The Original Principal Amount set forth for such Notes in this table does not include the additional portion of such Notes identified in the Offer to Purchase as an Associated Eligible Series of Notes, which, upon the completion of the indicated exchange of the related ineligible securities for such Associated Eligible Series of Notes, would also become eligible to participate in the Offer.





The Settlement Date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Monday, October 20, 2025. Any Notes tendered using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase are expected to be purchased on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager, for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4820 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll free); or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. at (212) 610-2220. Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com.

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer-manager or any affiliate of a dealer-manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer-manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon

703-903-3861

Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com

