The Board of AB Nasdaq Vilnius adopted the decision to delist the shares of PST Group AB from trading on regulated market

PST Group AB (the “Company”) hereby informs that the Board of AB Nasdaq Vilnius (“Nasdaq”) adopted a decision to delist the shares of the Company, ISIN LT0000101446, from trading on the regulated market Nasdaq, establishing that the date of coming into force of this decision is 31 December 2025 – i. e., the last trading day of shares of the Company on the regulated market Nasdaq is 31 December 2025.

This decision is adopted considering the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which took place on 30 June 2025 to initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and delist them from trading on the regulated market Nasdaq.

More information:

Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

Tel.: +370 618 21360