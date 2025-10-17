TRX Staking Now Available on Ledger Live through Yield.xyz





NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield.xyz , a pioneering DeFi infrastructure firm, today announced that TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, can now be staked directly on Ledger Live. This strategic integration, powered by Yield.xyz ’s leading API infrastructure, enables millions of Ledger users to seamlessly access TRON’s governance staking rewards while maintaining Ledger’s industry-leading security standards.

Current holders of TRX can now begin onchain staking with their assets through Yield.xyz . Holders are also provided with a refresh of the TRX staking process, which has been transformed into an intuitive, streamlined experience within Ledger Live’s trusted environment. The collaboration represents a significant advancement in broadening access to TRON’s Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system by abstracting away the complexities of validator elections, reward cycles, and cooldown periods.

TRON’s DPoS architecture involves the delegation of voting power to Super Representatives (SRs), which participate in block production, validate transactions, and help maintain network security. This decentralized group of SRs who govern the network includes globally recognized institutions such as Google Cloud, Binance, Kraken, OKX, P2P.org, Nansen, Luganodes, Kiln, and Abra. Their active participation reflects a growing institutional confidence in TRON’s infrastructure and ability to support scalable, secure, and transparent blockchain systems.

Through this integration, individual users can now stake TRX directly from their Ledger devices while Yield.xyz manages the operational complexities behind the scenes. Dual reward streams allow both block and vote rewards to be distributed natively. Each block’s block production reward is awarded to the SR that produced the block (who may share a portion with its voters after commission), while the vote reward pool is allocated to SRs and SR partners based on votes, with each SR/partner distributing its share (net of commission) to its voters proportional to votes.

“This integration reflects TRON’s ongoing mission to make blockchain access easier, safer, and more inclusive,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “By combining Yield.xyz’s infrastructure with Ledger Live’s trusted platform, we’re bringing enterprise-level staking to users everywhere and strengthening TRON’s role as a leading network for secure and scalable global adoption.” “We’re excited to support TRON and bring TRX staking to more users,” said Serafin Lion Engel, Founder of Yield.xyz . “ Yield.xyz is designed to support any app or platform with onchain yield – from staking to liquidity provision to leveraged strategies – all accessible through one API.”

Staking also provides access to Bandwidth and Energy, TRON’s native resources for processing transactions and executing smart contracts. Yield.xyz ’s API performs these protocol functions, allowing users to optimize their resource accumulation while maintaining a cohesive experience. Additionally, the collaboration leverages audited infrastructure and optimized validator strategies, ensuring capital protection remains a top priority.

“TRON and Yield.xyz integrating TRX staking in Ledger Live demonstrates the desire across the industry to provide users with secure, accessible opportunities across leading blockchain networks," said Jean-Francois Rochet, EVP of Consumer Services at Ledger. "Through Yield.xyz 's API infrastructure, combined with Ledger Live, they can reach a unique category of users that value Ledger’s uncompromising security and commitment to self custody."

After selecting a validator through Ledger Live, users benefit from automated reward compounding and streamlined unstaking flows. Both are managed automatically through Yield.xyz to simplify the staking experience while delivering the benefits of TRON’s staking and reward system. Unstaking requires a 14-day cooldown period, after which TRX becomes liquid again.

TRX staking in Ledger Live, powered by Yield.xyz , demonstrates how a streamlined experience can drive mainstream adoption across one of the world’s most active and scalable blockchain ecosystems. Users can stake directly from their hardware wallets, while relying on Yield.xyz to power the process end-to-end.

About Yield.xyz

Yield.xyz , a pioneering DeFi infrastructure firm, is transforming the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape by simplifying yield aggregation and staking processes. Emerging from stealth mode, the platform has unveiled ambitious plans to streamline integration for wallets, crypto apps, and neobanks. Backed by a $5 million strategic funding round led by Multicoin Capital, Yield.xyz is redefining how users and businesses interact with DeFi yields.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $77 billion. As of October 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 338 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

ABOUT LEDGER

Celebrating its 10 year anniversary in 2024, Ledger is the world leader in Digital Asset security for consumers and enterprises. Ledger offers connected devices and platforms, with more than 6M devices sold to consumers in 180 countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are secured by Ledger.

Ledger is the digital asset solution secure by design. The world’s most internationally respected offensive security team, Ledger Donjon, is relied upon as a crucial resource for securing the world of Digital Assets. With over 14 billion dollars hacked, scammed or mismanaged in 2023 alone, Ledger’s security brings peace of mind and uncompromising self-custody to its community.

Don’t buy “a hardware wallet.” Buy a LEDGER device.

LEDGER, LEDGER LIVE, LEDGER RECOVER, LEDGER STAX, LEDGER FLEX and LEDGER FREE FROM COMPROMISE are trademarks owned by Ledger SAS

Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Ledger is under license.

E Ink is a registered trademark of E Ink Corporation.

Gasper Jost

Yield.xyz

yoki@stakek.it

Contacts

Yeweon Park

TRON

press@tron.network



Phillip Costigan

Ledger

phillip.costigan@ledger.fr

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9fe5e55e-d8cf-4c65-8ab6-2d0eee88837d