Gene Therapy Starting Materials Market to Grow to USD 7.53 Billion by 2032, Accelerating on the Back of Huge Investments in Health Research – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Gene Therapy Starting Materials Market was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach USD 7.53 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.21% between 2025 and 2032. In the United States, this market was valued at USD 750.45 million in 2024, which is projected to reach USD 3040.49 million in 2032.

Research on gene therapy treatments for rare and hereditary diseases has grown rapidly in the past few years. As a result, the demand for GMP-grade plasmid DNA, viral vectors and other starting materials is constantly increasing. New manufacturing technologies, patient-centric treatment approaches and positive changes in regulatory policies have further boosted investment in this sector.





Major Players Analysis Listed in the Gene Therapy Starting Materials Market Report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Merck KGaA

Catalent Inc.

WuXi Advanced Therapies

Aldevron

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza Group AG

AGC Biologics

Oxford Biomedica

Vigene Biosciences

Brammer Bio

GenScript Biotech

Takara Bio Inc.

VGXI Inc.

CBM

Andelyn Biosciences

VIVEbiotech

Touchlight Genetics

MilliporeSigma

Segmentation Analysis

By Product:

The viral vector segment accounted for 43.94% market share in 2024, making it the largest segment. Its high gene transfer efficiency, stable gene expression, and use in approved therapies such as Luxturna and Zolgensma are the major drivers of this growth. Advanced vector engineering technology and increasing demand for AAV and lentiviral vectors are fueling this growth.

Plasmid DNA is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 19.82%. It is gaining importance as a viral vector precursor. Increasing investments in non-viral therapeutics, mRNA platforms and GMP grade plasmids are increasing production capacity and purity.

By Stage:

The clinical therapeutics segment accounted for 46.76% market share in 2024. This trend is driven by the increasing number of approved therapies for rare and genetic diseases. The increasing demand for GMP-compliant starting materials ensures a stable supply for late-phase trials and commercial production.

Pre-clinical therapeutics is the fastest growing segment. Rising R&D investments, early-stage pipeline expansion, venture capital funding, and joint research initiatives are the foundations for this growth. Demand for high purity and scalable starting materials is growing rapidly.

By Application:

The oncology segment accounted for 38.40% market share in 2024. This is due to the global cancer burden, the need for specialized materials for therapies such as CAR-T and oncolytic viruses, and a strong FDA approval pipeline.

Genetic diseases are the fastest growing segment, with a CAGR of 20.21%. This growth is being driven by factors such as increasing diagnostics, advanced genomics, increasing research for rare diseases, and regulatory incentives.

By end user:

Biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies are the largest end-user segment. These companies have global manufacturing capabilities, strong financial backing, and regulatory expertise. They are at the forefront due to their GMP facilities and stable supply chains.

CROs and CMOs are the fastest growing segment. Outsourcing reduces costs and speeds up product completion. Their experience in viral vector and plasmid technologies helps biopharma companies achieve faster time-to-market.

Regional analysis

North America was the largest market with a 47.60% market share in 2024. The reasons behind this are advanced healthcare system, strong biotech environment and high R&D investment. The region has a favorable environment for gene therapy due to large biopharma companies, leading research institutes and FDA’s accelerated approval pathways. This lead is further strengthened by the growing demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA and strategic partnerships.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 20.15%. This growth is being driven by increasing biotech investments, government support, and expansion of gene therapy infrastructure in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. China has accelerated the clinical trial approval process, while Japan has undergone regulatory reforms. Large patient populations, increasing awareness, and partnerships between global companies and local CRO/CMOs are driving this market.

Recent News:

Aldevron introduced an ultra-pure research-grade plasmid DNA platform in May 2024, streamlining early-stage gene therapy workflows and accelerating transitions over preclinical discovery to clinical-grade manufacturing. In April 2024, Touchlight Genetics partnered with OXGENE to develop scalable, antibiotic-free AAV gene therapy platforms using doggybone DNA (dbDNA) technology, boosting manufacturing efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

RAW MATERIAL DEMAND METRICS – helps you understand global and regional demand trends for plasmids, viral vectors, and oligonucleotides, including CAGR comparisons between viral and non-viral delivery systems across clinical and commercial scales.

– helps you understand global and regional demand trends for plasmids, viral vectors, and oligonucleotides, including CAGR comparisons between viral and non-viral delivery systems across clinical and commercial scales. END-USER UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze consumption patterns among biopharma companies, CROs, and academic institutions, highlighting therapeutic areas like oncology, rare diseases, and ophthalmology driving material demand.

– helps you analyze consumption patterns among biopharma companies, CROs, and academic institutions, highlighting therapeutic areas like oncology, rare diseases, and ophthalmology driving material demand. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & INFRASTRUCTURE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate the number and regional distribution of GMP facilities, CDMO collaborations, and the rise of automated and closed-system production environments.

– helps you evaluate the number and regional distribution of GMP facilities, CDMO collaborations, and the rise of automated and closed-system production environments. REGULATORY & QUALITY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess regional variations in GMP requirements, FDA/EMA inspection trends, and the adoption of quality-by-design (QbD) approaches to strengthen raw material consistency.

– helps you assess regional variations in GMP requirements, FDA/EMA inspection trends, and the adoption of quality-by-design (QbD) approaches to strengthen raw material consistency. PRICING & COST OPTIMIZATION INDEX – helps you track cost variations across plasmids and viral vectors, the influence of production scale and outsourcing on pricing, and the market shift toward standardized supply agreements.

– helps you track cost variations across plasmids and viral vectors, the influence of production scale and outsourcing on pricing, and the market shift toward standardized supply agreements. SUPPLY CHAIN & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP ANALYSIS – helps you identify emerging collaborations between raw material producers and biopharma firms aimed at enhancing long-term supply security and scalability.

Gene Therapy Starting Materials Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.85 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.53 billion CAGR CAGR of 19.21% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Product (Viral Vectors, Plasmid DNA, Cell Lines, Others)



• By Stage (Pre-clinical Therapeutics, Clinical Therapeutics, Marketed Therapeutics)



• By Application (Oncology, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disease, Others)



•By End User (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, CROs & CMOs, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

