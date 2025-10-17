WeightWatchers Launches RxFlexFund™, a New Employer Model for Expanding GLP-1 Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers” or the “Company”), the global leader in science-backed weight management, today announced the launch of WeightWatchers RxFlexFund™, a first-of-its-kind solution that combines direct pricing from pharmaceutical manufacturers with flexible employer subsidy coverage for GLP-1s, integrated with WeightWatchers’ full-spectrum behavioral and clinical support.

With WeightWatchers RxFlexFund, employers cover the cost of WeightWatchers Clinic and contribute a set percentage of medication costs, ranging from 25% to 75%, to help offset the impact of GLP-1 medication costs for their employees. Through this solution, employers also gain access to direct manufacturer pricing, providing transparent, competitive costs.

Members of WeightWatchers RxFlexFund receive WeightWatchers’ holistic model of care, including access to FDA-approved GLP-1 medications under the care of obesity-trained clinicians, WeightWatchers’ wraparound behavior change program with nutritional support designed for those taking GLP-1s, and access to registered dietitians and fitness specialists. The ease of WeightWatchers Clinic means members receive prescriptions and refills, along with the support needed to increase adherence and minimize potential medication side effects to help maximize health outcomes.

“Employers are at a crossroads when it comes to GLP-1 benefits," said Scott Honken, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer of WeightWatchers. “Our clients consistently tell us that costs are rising and traditional coverage models leave little flexibility or opportunity for innovation. WeightWatchers RxFlexFund changes that by giving employers a clear, predictable way to offer GLP-1 access without navigating complex rebates or unpredictable add-on expenses. It opens the door to broader access while delivering meaningful clinical results and protecting the bottom line.”

Annual healthcare expenses are reduced by 20% when individuals with at least one chronic condition are able to lose weight and move from having obesity to overweight.1 As noted in WeightWatchers for Business 2025 Annual Results Report , the WeightWatchers Clinic program positively impacts whole person health, including work life, with recent clinical trial participants reporting a 46% boost in work-related quality of life2. This has the potential to produce significant ripple effects, including increased productivity, higher job satisfaction, improved employee engagement, and reductions in absenteeism.

“Weight management affects both employee health and overall business performance,” said Dr. Kim Boyd, Chief Medical Officer of WeightWatchers. “As healthcare costs continue to rise, employers are often forced to choose between affordability and access. WeightWatchers RxFlexFund reimagines the equation by introducing a new model to expand access to GLP-1 treatment to those who would benefit while maintaining medical responsibility and long-term behavior change support, reflecting our leadership in delivering improved outcomes for individuals and businesses.”

By expanding access, improving convenience and controlling costs, WeightWatchers RxFlexFund from WeightWatchers for Business allows more people to get the support they need to live healthier lives. To learn more about WeightWatchers RxFlexFund, connect with the WeightWatchers team at HLTH at the WW Pickle & Social Club or visit: business.weightwatchers.com/rxflexfund .

