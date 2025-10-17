Peanut Allergy Pipeline Market Insights Report 2025: Overview of More Than 10 Companies and Over 12 Pipeline Drugs, Focusing on Detailed Drug Profiles in Both Clinical and Nonclinical Stages

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peanut Allergy - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The "Peanut Allergy - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers an in-depth analysis of the current landscape and future prospects for peanut allergy treatments. The document provides an overview of more than 10 companies and over 12 pipeline drugs, focusing on detailed drug profiles in both clinical and nonclinical stages. It assesses therapeutics by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type, and highlights inactive pipeline products.

Peanut allergy is a prevalent and potentially lethal food allergy that usually begins in childhood and can persist for life. It arises from immune hypersensitivity to peanut proteins, with reactions ranging from mild to severe anaphylaxis. Strict avoidance is the standard preventive measure, yet trace residues in foods make complete elimination formidable. This challenge has propelled research into immunotherapies and vaccine strategies to induce tolerance and enhance safety.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the Peanut Allergy pipeline landscape, including disease overview and treatment guidelines. It covers Peanut Allergy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the ongoing pipeline products. Detailed drug descriptions, including mechanisms of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals, technology development, collaborations, licensing, and funding activities, are presented to give a full picture of the innovations in this field.

In-Depth Pipeline Insights

The report delves into emerging treatments including DBV712 by DBV Technologies, an investigational epicutaneous immunotherapy product aiming to desensitize the immune system via a skin patch application. PVX-108 by Aravax Pty Ltd offers peptide-based immunotherapy targeting peanut-specific T cells, promising a safe, needle-free treatment with minimal risk of triggering allergic reactions. INP20 by InnoUp Farma is an oral vaccine utilizing nanoparticle technology for controlled release, aiming for long-term tolerance induction.

Major players such as DBV Technologies are at the forefront, with DBV712 currently in Phase III of development. The report evaluates approximately 12 products across various clinical phases including late-stage (Phase III), mid-stage (Phase II), and early-stage (Phase I), alongside preclinical and discovery-stage candidates. Additionally, therapeutics are categorized by route of administration such as oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and topical, and by molecule type like recombinant fusion proteins, small molecules, and monoclonal antibodies.

Key Insights and Future Directions

Through pipeline activities analysis, the report identifies key players and emerging pipeline candidates in different therapeutic phases. The report also explores collaborations, mergers, licensing, and therapeutic assessments that inform future developments in Peanut Allergy treatments.

Key Players and Products

The report underscores significant contributors to Peanut Allergy R&D including DBV Technologies, Aravax Pty Ltd, InnoUp Farma S.L., Allergy Therapeutics, ALK-Abello A/S, and IgGenix Australia Pty Ltd. Notable emerging products include DBV712, PVX-108, and INP20. These advancements offer promising avenues to enhance treatment safety and efficacy for those affected by peanut allergies.

Highlighted Questions and Trends

How many companies are developing Peanut Allergy drugs?

What emerging drugs are in mid to late-stage of development?

What key industry-academia collaborations and mergers are shaping the field?

What recent trends and novel technologies are advancing the treatment landscape?

What clinical studies are ongoing, and what are their statuses?

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Peanut Allergy: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Peanut Allergy - Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

DBV712: DBV Technologies

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

PVX-108: Aravax Pty Ltd

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

INP20: InnoUp Farma S.L.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Drug Name: Company Name

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Peanut Allergy Key Companies



Peanut Allergy Key Products



Peanut Allergy - Unmet Needs



Peanut Allergy - Market Drivers and Barriers



Peanut Allergy - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Peanut Allergy Analyst Views



Peanut Allergy Key Companies

DBV Technologies

Aravax Pty Ltd

InnoUp Farma S.L.

Allergy Therapeutics

ALK-AbellA A/S

IgGenix Australia Pty Ltd

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu3oln

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.