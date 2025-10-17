Fast track to career success: CIAT and CompTIA offer innovative tech training and certification program

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. and DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future technology professionals can get a jump start on their career plans with an assist from California Institute of Applied Technology (CIAT) and CompTIA.

CIAT announced today it is offering intensive five-day certification bootcamps for aspiring IT professionals who want to earn industry-recognized certifications from CompTIA in tech support, network infrastructure and cybersecurity.

“The bootcamps are a significant addition to our ‘stackable’ programs that allow students to earn credits from certificate programs that can then be applied to a relevant associate or bachelor’s degree program,” said Melissa Kingston, Dean of Education, CIAT. “Students can earn valuable industry-recognized certifications and credentials, which can lead to career opportunities and advancement even before they complete a full degree program.”

Launching in 2025, CIAT’s initial bootcamps are available to prepare students for three certification exams: CompTIA A+, the essential foundation for any IT career; CompTIA Network+, which validates skills needed to design and manage enterprise networks; and CompTIA Security+, covering threat migration, risk management and other critical cybersecurity operations. Additional bootcamps plan to be launched in 2026 to provide continued support and additional steps for career advancement.

“CIAT has an impressive record of transforming students into ready-to-work tech professionals through the combination of classroom learning and industry certifications and credentials,” said Brian Matzelle, account director, academic market, CompTIA. “We’re excited to expand our collaboration with CIAT to bring even more people into the tech workforce.”

Students who enroll in the immersive bootcamps receive hands-on training to expand their knowledge and practical skills, so they are better prepared to step directly into high-demand technology roles. Bootcamp participants have access to:

Live expert instruction from industry-certified professionals

Virtual labs to apply theoretical knowledge through practical, hands-on exercises

Innovative practice exams and simulation software

Career development support, including AI-powered resume and mock interview tools, and expert-led career building events.

CIAT has supported over 3,500 graduates across all programs – certificate, associate and bachelor-level. The school supports non-traditional adult learners investing in career growth, including working parents, career changers, tech professionals, first-generation college students, and others.

CompTIA is the world’s largest vendor-neutral credentialing organization for technology workers. Over 3.6 million CompTIA certifications have been earned by technology professionals across a wide range of countries, employers and industries.

About CIAT

California Institute of Applied Technology (CIAT) is a nationally accredited, career‑focused technical college empowering students to launch or advance careers in high‑demand fields. With a curriculum built around applied learning, CIAT combines expert instructors, hands‑on labs and physical kits, and built-in pathways to industry certifications. Whether students are entering the workforce, transitioning careers, or navigating the military-to-civilian shift, CIAT provides personalized career coaching and support. Students may attend via a 100% virtual institution or through a hybrid format at CIAT’s main campuses in National City, CA and Albuquerque, NM. CIAT’s program portfolio spans key technology domains including AI, cloud administration, cybersecurity, networking, software development, data analytics, digital marketing, healthcare management, business, and more. https://www.ciat.edu/

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

