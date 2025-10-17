United States Travel Industry Report 2025: A Bruising Year for Travel in the US, Marked by Tariff Battles, Immigration Crackdowns, and Political Rhetoric That Discouraged Many Global Travellers

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



2025 has been a bruising year for travel in the US, marked by tariff battles, immigration crackdowns, and political rhetoric that discouraged many global travellers. For the first time since the pandemic years, inbound arrivals into the US is set to fall - a clear stumble in the momentum the industry had been riding. Canadian boycotts have been particularly damaging.



The Travel in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Booking, In-Destination Spending, Lodging (Destination), Tourism Flows, Travel Modes.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Travel in 2025: The Big Picture

Airlines: Key trends

Hotels: Key trends

Booking: Key trends

What next for travel?

MARKET DATA

Surface Travel Modes Sales: Value 2020-2025

Surface Travel Modes Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Forecast Surface Travel Modes Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Surface Travel Modes Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

In-Destination Spending: Value 2020-2025

Forecast In-Destination Spending: Value 2025-2030

TOURISM FLOWS IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Politics at the border: slow US inbound travel in 2025

Outbound travel defies economic and political headwinds

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

2026 FIFA World Cup to be a catalyst for US inbound growth

Outbound on the rise: Americans keep travelling, even amid global tensions

CATEGORY DATA

Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Inbound City Arrivals 2020-2025

Inbound Tourism Spending: Value 2020-2025

Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Forecast Inbound Tourism Spending: Value 2025-2030

Domestic Tourism by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Domestic Spending: Value 2020-2025

Forecast Domestic Tourism by Destination: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Forecast Domestic Spending: Value 2025-2030

Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Outbound Tourism Spending: Value 2020-2025

Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Forecast Outbound Spending: Value 2025-2030

AIRLINES IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Softened demand dampens 2025 expectations for airlines

Delta remains largest US airline, but United is gaining ground

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Economic uncertainty and plane shortage put future airline growth at risk

Airlines pursue premiumisation to attract high-income travellers

CATEGORY DATA

Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025

Airlines Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Airlines: Passengers Carried 2020-2025

Airlines NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Non-Scheduled Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Low Cost Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Full Service Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Airlines Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

LODGING (DESTINATION) IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Hotels see low growth despite economic headwinds

Marriott remains the largest hotels player, showing strength in the luxury and upscale space

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Technology and sustainability to play growing role

Shifting demographics demand new experiences

CATEGORY DATA

Lodging (Destination) Sales: Value 2020-2025

Lodging (Destination) Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Hotels Sales: Value 2020-2025

Hotels Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Other Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025

Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Lodging (Destination) Outlets: Units 2020-2025

Lodging (Destination) Rooms: Number of Rooms 2020-2025

Lodging (Destination) by Incoming vs Domestic: % Value 2020-2025

Hotels NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Hotel Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Forecast Lodging (Destination) Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Lodging (Destination) Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Hotels Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Hotels Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Other Lodging Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Lodging (Destination) Outlets: Units 2025-2030

BOOKING IN THE US



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

The AI travel race: OTAs vs generative AI in the future of bookings

Expedia holds the crown while Booking.com gains ground

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Diverging consumer behaviours shaping the development of booking

AI, survival and global expansion for travel intermediaries

CATEGORY DATA

Booking Sales: Value 2020-2025

Business Travel Sales: Value 2020-2025

Leisure Travel Sales: Value 2020-2025

Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2025

Forecast Booking Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Business Travel Sales: Value 2025-2030

Forecast Leisure Travel Sales: Value 2025-2030

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vhv1z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.