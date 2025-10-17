Industrial Data Management Market Forecasted at USD 270.48 Billion by 2032, Driven by IoT and AI Integration | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Data Management Market size was valued at USD 98.54 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 270.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.48% during 2025-2032.

The increasing demand for real-time data analytics, predictive maintenance, and operation optimization is driving the growth of the industrial data management market and is anticipated to increase expenditures in data management systems.





The U.S. Industrial Data Management Market size accounted for USD 27.08 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.99 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.87% during 2025-2032.

Management of Industrial Data Growing digitalization across key industrial verticals including manufacturing, energy, and logistics is propelling market expansion. Strong data management is more crucial than ever as more businesses use Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors to collect vast amounts of operational data.

Industrial Data Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 98.54 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 270.48 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.48% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Data Orchestration & Analytics, Data Storage & Integration, Data Sharing, Data Security, Data Visualization, and Data Governance & Compliance)

• By Data Type (Structured and Unstructured)

• By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Monitoring & Optimization, Real-Time Operational Analytics, Manufacturing Process Optimization and Supply Chain & Inventory Management)

• By End-User (Manufacturing & Processing, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Supply Chain and Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Data Type, Structured Dominated with a 63.71% Share in 2024; Unstructured Segment was the Fastest-growing with a CAGR of 14.01%

Based on data type, the Industrial Data Management market is led by Structured data segment, owing to its simpler storage, processing, and use in legacy systems, and it held the largest share in 2024. Unstructured data represents an exponentially growing data type, driven by the growth in IoT data, sensor streams, images, video and other non-traditional sources.

By Type, Data Storage & Integration Led with 29.33% Market Share in 2024; Data Orchestration & Analytics was the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 14.43%

Based on type, Data Storage & Integration segment dominates the Industrial Data Management market given the increasing demand for the centralized and effective data handling system in 2024. Data Orchestration & Analytics is growing the fastest, fueled by increasing demand for real-time insights and advanced analytics in every sector.

By Application, Predictive Maintenance Dominated the Market with a 34.65% share in 2024; Supply Chain & Inventory Management was the Fastest-growing with a CAGR of 14.40%

By application, Predictive Maintenance dominates the Industrial Data Management market space and it is expected to have the highest market share in 2024 due to its critical use in reducing equipment downtime and enhancing operational efficiencies. Supply Chain & Inventory Management maintains the highest growth, with the real-time visibility, forecast, and inventory control being in high demand across verticals. AI, IoT, and advanced analytics collaboration are fueling adoption of these apps.

By End-User, Manufacturing & Processing Accounted for 41.76% Share in 2024; BFSI was the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 14.35%

Based on end-user, the Manufacturing & Processing segment dominates the Industrial Data Management market and is expected to lead the market in 2024 owing to the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and real-time operational analytics. BFSI is seeing the highest growth, as data security and regulatory compliance (and analytics) for financial data grows in importance.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the Industrial Data Management Market and accounted for 37.82% of revenue share. The region’s growth is driven by the high penetration of advanced analytics, AI, and IoT solutions, significant presence of key industry players, and accelerated digitalization across manufacturing, energy and BFSI domains.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Industrial Data Management Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 14.53% due to rapid industrialization, initiative expansion for smart manufacturing, growing adoption of IOT and cloud platforms, and government- backed digital transformation program.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Microsoft extended its strategic partnership with Databricks, reinforcing its commitment to data + AI innovation on Azure. This collaboration includes tighter native integration between Azure Databricks, Azure AI Foundry, and Microsoft Power Platform, with new support for SAP Databricks on Azure. The move enhances organizations' ability to unify data management and AI within their industrial operations.

, Microsoft extended its strategic partnership with Databricks, reinforcing its commitment to data + AI innovation on Azure. This collaboration includes tighter native integration between Azure Databricks, Azure AI Foundry, and Microsoft Power Platform, with new support for SAP Databricks on Azure. The move enhances organizations' ability to unify data management and AI within their industrial operations. In February 2025, Siemens unveiled its new Immersive Engineering toolset at CES 2025, developed in collaboration with Sony. This mixed-reality solution integrates Siemens NX software with Sony's head-mounted display, enabling high-fidelity, 3D-focused collaboration for product engineering and manufacturing.

