Seeds Market: Growing Opportunities in a Changing Agricultural Landscape

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global seeds market is projected to reach USD 83.3 billion by 2028, up from USD 58.8 billion in 2023, reflecting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. With the world’s population continuing to grow, the demand for food is rising, driving the need for improved seed varieties that enhance crop yield, productivity, and resilience. High-quality seeds with traits like disease resistance, improved yields, and better nutritional value are increasingly sought after, while technological advancements and genetic engineering are fueling the development of genetically modified (GM) seeds.

The seeds market is a dynamic ecosystem, featuring multinational corporations, small-scale producers, and public research institutions all working to meet the evolving needs of farmers and consumers while promoting sustainable agriculture.

Rising Demand for Oilseeds and Pulses

The oilseeds and pulses segment is projected to be the most prominent during the research period. Oilseeds are in high demand due to the growing global need for edible oils, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary patterns. This surge increases the demand for high-quality oilseed seeds to boost production and meet consumer needs.

Pulses such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans have gained importance as plant-based protein sources grow in popularity. The rising preference for protein-rich plant alternatives fuels the demand for superior pulse seeds.

Fruits and vegetables are also prominent segments during the forecasted period, highlighting the increasing focus on diverse crops to meet nutritional and dietary needs.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Oilseeds in Animal Feed

Oilseeds have become crucial for the animal feed industry, with co-products from refining oilseeds—like soybean, sunflower, and cottonseed meals—serving as rich sources of protein. In particular, soybean meal is widely used due to its high protein content. The European Union’s ban on Meat and Bone Meal has further accelerated demand for plant-based protein sources, driving growth in the oilseed market.

Investments in plant-based protein companies and innovations in protein-rich products have also contributed to increased market demand, encouraging research, development, and marketing of new seed varieties.

Fastest-Growing Segment: Herbicide-Tolerant Seeds

Herbicide-tolerant seeds are emerging as the fastest-growing segment in the market. These seeds are genetically engineered to withstand specific herbicides, allowing farmers to combat herbicide-resistant weeds more effectively.

By reducing the need for manual weed control methods such as hand weeding or mechanical cultivation, herbicide-tolerant seeds save time and labor, lower costs, and improve operational efficiency. This combination of convenience and productivity is driving the rapid adoption of this seed type.

Market Challenges: Low Yield in Under-Irrigated Areas

Many developing countries, including India, South Africa, and Turkey, rely heavily on rain-fed agriculture for crops like rice, corn, wheat, groundnut, rapeseed, soybean, and sunflower. Dependence on rainfall often limits productivity, making irrigation, modern crop technology, and stronger value chains essential for improved yields.

For instance, groundnut seeds require optimal temperature and rainfall conditions and are highly susceptible to frost, drought, and waterlogging. Adequate irrigation and environmental management are key to achieving higher yields.

Opportunities: Advancements in Molecular Breeding

Molecular breeding is transforming seed development by enabling breeders to select desirable traits faster and more accurately than traditional methods. Gene-tagged markers allow early screening for specific traits, reducing the time needed for multiple generations of crossbreeding.

Countries like China and India are increasingly adopting molecular breeding and marker-assisted selection (MAS) for oilseed production, with new programs emerging to enhance productivity and disease resistance. Genetic engineering complements these efforts, offering improved options for developing high-yield, disease-resistant crops.

Seeds Market Ecosystem

The seeds industry includes established global players with diverse portfolios, cutting-edge technology, and strong distribution networks. Genetically modified seeds are projected to grow at the highest rate, driven by demand for biotech crops that deliver higher productivity and profitability. These seeds are engineered to improve disease resistance, nutrient efficiency, and overall plant health, playing a crucial role in global food security.

Cereals and grains held the largest share of the market in 2022, particularly in Asian and Southeast Asian countries, due to their staple role in diets and use in food and feed industries.

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America, especially the United States, is a hub for agricultural research and biotechnology, fostering innovation in high-quality seed development. With strong export capabilities and leading seed companies, the region maintains a dominant position in the global seeds market.

Key Market Players

Leading companies in the seeds market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Corteva, Limagrain, Advanta Seeds, Sakata Seed Corporation, DLF Seeds A/S, Enza Zaden Beheer B.V., Rallis India Limited, FMC Corporation, TAKII & CO., LTD., Royal Barenbrug Group, and Longping High-Tech. These seeds companies focus on strategic collaborations, expanding global presence, and strengthening manufacturing and distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The seeds market continues to evolve, driven by technological innovation, rising consumer demand, and environmental challenges. With advancements in molecular breeding, GM seeds, and herbicide-tolerant varieties, the industry is poised to shape the future of global food production.

