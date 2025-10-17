B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market to Reach USD 1.15 Trillion by 2034, Says Towards FnB

Ottawa, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global B2B food and beverages e-commerce market size stood at USD 255.63 billion in 2024 with a forecasted growth trajectory from USD 297.04 billion in 2025 to USD 1,147.29 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing rapidly due to growing demand for online business transactions, easy supplies of food and beverages online, and higher demand for different types of innovative food and beverage products available on online platforms.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery.

Key Highlights of the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market

By region, North America led the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By platform, the marketplace platforms segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the direct-to-business portals segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

By food type, the processed food segment led the market in 2024, whereas the beverages segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the on-premises segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By end user, the retailers segment led the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in 2024, whereas the restaurants and cafes segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Digital Transformation is helping the Growth of the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market

The B2B food and beverages e-commerce market is observed to grow due to factors such as technological advancements, digital transformation in the F&B supply chain, and improving online transactions between manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. The segment focuses on factors such as procurement, pricing, inventory management, and logistics, enhancing transparency and efficiency in bulk food trade. The market growth is also observed due to the digitization of supply chains, rising demand for convenience in bulk purchasing, and the growing online channels in the food and beverage industry.

New Trends of B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market

Higher demand for plant-based, specialty, and functional food and beverages is one of the major factors for the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market .

and beverages is one of the major factors for the growth of the B2B food and beverages . Adoption of online shopping since COVID has further fueled the growth of the market.

Personalization experience on online platforms in the form of personalized product recommendations and home page is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Technological advancements in the form of AI, ML, IoT, and data analytics for demand forecasting and keeping a tap on changing trends and consumer preferences have helped the F&B industry further fuel the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market.

E-commerce platforms have also helped businesses to manage inventory, streamline orders, and improve supply chain visibility.



B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Rules and Regulations of Different Countries

India- Food Business Operators (FBOs), along with e-commerce platforms, need to be registered by FSSAI in India. The pre-packaged food must also comply with FSSAI labeling rules.

Food Business Operators (FBOs), along with e-commerce platforms, need to be registered by FSSAI in India. The pre-packaged food must also comply with FSSAI labeling rules. Germany- the country has implemented mandatory B2B e-invoicing for all domestic business transactions.

the country has implemented mandatory B2B e-invoicing for all domestic business transactions. UK - The Electronic Commerce (EC Directive) Regulations 2002 require B2B online businesses to provide clear information, including their company name, registration number, and contact details, to comply with the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. Additionally, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 strengthens enforcement against unfair practices and digital market abuse.

- The Electronic Commerce (EC Directive) Regulations 2002 require B2B online businesses to provide clear information, including their company name, registration number, and contact details, to comply with the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. Additionally, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 strengthens enforcement against unfair practices and digital market abuse. China- China’s E-commerce Law 2019 is responsible for the country’s e-commerce platforms and sellers’ registration and licensing.

Recent Developments in the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market

In May 2025, Uber announced its plan to launch a B2B logistics service in India. The company plans to do a partnership with an Indian government-backed nonprofit, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), TechCrunch. ( Source - https://www.pymnts.com)

- https://www.pymnts.com) In March 2025, Swiggy, a quick commerce and food delivery firm in India, launched an app for restaurant supplies named ‘Assure’. The application is a B2B service for restaurants launched by Android Scootsy, a subsidiary of Swiggy.(Source- https://yourstory.com)

Impact of AI in the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is profoundly transforming the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market by streamlining operations, enhancing personalization, and improving decision-making across the supply chain. In a sector traditionally dependent on manual processes and long procurement cycles, AI is introducing automation and intelligence to optimize sourcing, pricing, and logistics. Predictive analytics powered by AI helps businesses forecast demand, manage inventory efficiently, and prevent stockouts or overproduction, crucial in the perishable goods segment.

AI-driven recommendation engines are also enhancing personalization in B2B platforms, suggesting products based on purchasing history, seasonal trends, and client-specific needs. This level of customization strengthens supplier–buyer relationships and increases conversion rates. In pricing, machine learning algorithms dynamically adjust prices based on demand patterns, competitor data, and raw material costs, improving profitability and competitiveness. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants simplify order management, automate customer support, and streamline negotiations, reducing operational burdens for distributors and wholesalers.

B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market Value Chain Analysis

1. Supplier & Inventory Sourcing

This stage involves onboarding manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who supply raw materials, packaged foods, beverages, and HoReCa essentials. Platform operators vet suppliers for pricing transparency, reliability, and product compliance (e.g., FSSAI, HACCP). Data-driven demand forecasting helps maintain optimal inventory turnover and reduce wastage. Value capture lies in exclusive supplier partnerships, private-label sourcing, and integration with ERP systems to ensure price and stock accuracy in real time.

2. Digital Platform Operations & Order Fulfillment

This is the core value-creation layer, where the platform facilitates catalog management, dynamic pricing, payment processing, and data analytics for bulk buyers like restaurants, retailers, and institutions. Efficient AI-driven demand matching, real-time stock visibility, and automated reordering enhance buyer retention and supplier efficiency. Investments in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and omnichannel integration ensure scalability. Value is generated through transaction commissions, subscription fees, and digital marketing services offered to suppliers.

3. Distribution & Last-Mile Delivery

The logistics stage ensures timely, temperature-controlled, and cost-efficient delivery of orders to B2B customers. Some players operate hybrid models, managing both their own fleet and third-party logistics (3PL) partners for regional reach. Integration with cold-chain systems, route optimization, and warehouse automation reduces spoilage and delivery times. This stage’s value capture depends on logistics reliability, fulfillment speed, and service-level efficiency, which drive platform loyalty and repeat business.

B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market?

Use of digital tools for seamless operations and managing various business activities smoothly is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Technological advancements help to streamline supply chains, navigate a regulatory complex environment, mirror B2C expectations, and perform other similar activities. AL and ML also help in the growth of the market by providing businesses with personalized recommendations and options to enhance their growth. Availability and demand of different types of food options, such as plant-based options, specialty and functional foods, further help the growth of the market.

Challenge

How Are Complex Delivery Issues Hampering the Growth of the Market?

The food and beverage industry requires specialized logistics, temperature-controlled shipping, and other similar sensitive factors that need to be taken care of to avoid wastage and spoilage of food and beverage items, hampering the growth of the market. Such settings are highly essential for dairy, frozen, and fresh foods and beverages. In the absence of such settings, the chances of spoilage and wastage of food and beverages are one of the major restraints faced by the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market.

Opportunity

How are Improved Supply Chain Logistics Helpful for the Growth of the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market?

Improved and careful supply chain logistics are one of the major opportunities for the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market. The food and beverage industry needs specialized supply chain logistics for the delivery of specialized, frozen, dairy, and fresh foods and beverages. Logistics with temperature-controlled settings and other sensitive settings are essential for the delivery of such delicate items to avoid wastage and spoilage. Hence, the availability of such services helps to enhance the growth of the segment, further fueling the growth of the market.

Top Products in the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market in 2024

Product Category Key Drivers & Insights Example Products Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) High reorder frequency, standardized SKUs, easy bulk logistics, and strong demand from cafés and hospitality sectors. Coffee beans, soft drink concentrates, bottled juices, and tea leaves. Dairy & Dairy Alternatives Growth in plant-based options and improved cold-chain delivery enable reliable online procurement. Cheese blocks, milk powder, yogurt tubs, oat milk. Snacks & Confectionery Rising demand for premium, healthy, and private-label snack options; strong online presence for new brands. Energy bars, chips, chocolate, nuts. Bakery & Bakery Ingredients Consistent demand for flour, mixes, and frozen dough supports recurring online orders. Bread flour, cake mixes, frozen pastries, and yeast. Fresh Produce Expansion of direct farm-to-business marketplaces and traceable sourcing; improved logistics for perishables. Fruits, vegetables, herbs, salad greens. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Increased digital adoption by suppliers; bulk frozen SKUs make e-commerce viable. Chicken breasts, beef cuts, frozen fish fillets, shrimp. Ready-to-Eat / Prepared Foods Growth driven by catering, institutional kitchens, and foodservice automation; convenience-focused. Frozen meals, meal kits, and precooked meats. Foodservice Ingredients & Commodities Core staples that benefit from price transparency and e-procurement automation. Cooking oils, sugar, salt, spices. Packaged Dry Goods / Pantry Staples Shelf-stable items are ideal for centralized online purchasing and bulk delivery. Canned goods, pasta, sauces, and grains. Specialty & Health / Functional Foods Demand for organic, high-protein, and allergen-free options; rapidly expanding online segment. Protein powders, organic snacks, gluten-free items.



Trade Analysis of the B2B Food & Beverages E-commerce Market: Import & Export Perspective

The B2B food & beverages e-commerce market has expanded rapidly since COVID, as wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers digitized procurement and sales.

Who Leads the Trade Flows (Platforms & Country Roles)

China: China is the dominant origin for cross-border B2B food shipments and platform activity through Alibaba.com, 1688, and dedicated CBEC pilot zones; Beijing’s cross-border e-commerce programs lifted CBEC volumes substantially in 2023–24, making China a primary exporter/origin for small-lot, high-frequency B2B shipments.

China is the dominant origin for cross-border B2B food shipments and platform activity through Alibaba.com, 1688, and dedicated CBEC pilot zones; Beijing’s cross-border e-commerce programs lifted CBEC volumes substantially in 2023–24, making China a primary exporter/origin for small-lot, high-frequency B2B shipments. United States: The U.S. leads in branded finished-food exports sold via B2B channels, and large digital distributors and marketplace arms (Amazon Business, specialty food distributors) facilitate cross-border sales and recurring corporate procurement.

The U.S. leads in branded finished-food exports sold via B2B channels, and large digital distributors and marketplace arms (Amazon Business, specialty food distributors) facilitate cross-border sales and recurring corporate procurement. India & Southeast Asia: Marketplaces and specialized B2B platforms (local and regional players) are scaling fast in India and Southeast Asia, serving domestic foodservice procurement and cross-border trade to neighboring markets.

Marketplaces and specialized B2B platforms (local and regional players) are scaling fast in India and Southeast Asia, serving domestic foodservice procurement and cross-border trade to neighboring markets. Latin America: Large regional consumer e-commerce players are building B2B offerings (e.g., MercadoLibre’s new B2B unit), which will expand formalized cross-border and intra-regional food wholesale flows.

Trade Characteristics & Logistics Drivers

Small-lot, frequent shipments dominate: B2B e-commerce often favors many smaller, repeat orders (restaurants, retailers) over a few bulk container loads, changing export/import patterns and increasing reliance on express couriers and consolidated freight.

B2B e-commerce often favors many smaller, repeat orders (restaurants, retailers) over a few bulk container loads, changing export/import patterns and increasing reliance on express couriers and consolidated freight. Cold-chain and perishables logistics are critical constraints and growth enablers: As B2B ordering moves into fresh, chilled, and frozen categories, demand for reliable cold chain capacity (refrigerated warehousing, temperature-controlled last mile) is a gating factor for cross-border trade. The global cold chain market is large and growing rapidly, reflecting this need.

As B2B ordering moves into fresh, chilled, and frozen categories, demand for reliable cold chain capacity (refrigerated warehousing, temperature-controlled last mile) is a gating factor for cross-border trade. The global cold chain market is large and growing rapidly, reflecting this need. Regulatory & documentation friction matters more than price: Imports of food via B2B platforms require stricter traceability, sanitary documentation, and country-specific labeling; exporters that embed compliance documentation into listings win faster onboarding and fewer customs hold-ups.



Top Exporter / Origin Country Takeaways

China: Best for commodity ingredients, packaged goods, and small-lot exports via Alibaba/CBEC; exporters leverage platform tools and bonded zones to speed shipments.

Best for commodity ingredients, packaged goods, and small-lot exports via Alibaba/CBEC; exporters leverage platform tools and bonded zones to speed shipments. United States / EU: Lead in branded, value-added finished foods, specialty ingredients, and certified products (organic, non-GMO) that are exported through B2B channels to retail chains and foodservice distributors.

Lead in branded, value-added finished foods, specialty ingredients, and certified products (organic, non-GMO) that are exported through B2B channels to retail chains and foodservice distributors. SE Asia / India: Key supplier of regional commodities (coconut oil, spices, rice) and increasingly active in private-label/packaged exports via regional B2B marketplaces.

Key supplier of regional commodities (coconut oil, spices, rice) and increasingly active in private-label/packaged exports via regional B2B marketplaces. Latin America hubs: Growing B2B export potential as regional marketplaces (MercadoLibre et al.) expand corporate procurement capabilities.

B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market in 2024

North America led the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in 2024 due to improved infrastructure of logistics and supply in the region, rising automation of the supply chain, increased disposable income, and rising consumer spending capacity, which are some of the major market growth factors. AI, ML, and IoT, for real-time monitoring and management of other factors, also help the growth of the market in the region. Higher demand for plant-based and functional food options also aids the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in North America. The US has a major role in the growth of the market of the region due to competitive pricing, fast delivery, and convenience observed in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the foreseen period due to factors such as technological advancements in logistics and supply, last-mile deliveries, and personalized recommendations. Growing urbanization, globalization, and rising disposable income leading to higher consumer spending for plant-based food options are another major factor for the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in the region.

B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 16.2% Market Size in 2025 USD 297.04 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 345.16 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,147.29 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market Segmental Analysis

Platform Analysis

The marketplace platforms segment led the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in 2024, as the segment provides huge data-driven insights, enhances efficiency, streamlines operations, and enhances consumer experiences. The segment also focuses on factors such as solutions to supply chain disruptions, support for subscription models for regular customers, enhancing bulk ordering for B2B transactions, and connecting with new wholesale buyers. The segment also aids the growth of the market by enabling contact with food and beverage distributors with a huge network of international buyers, retailers, and distributors.

The direct-to-business portals segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period by enhancing the traditional supply chain in the form of digitalization of transactions between retailers, distributors, and manufacturers. Such technologies are helping to enhance the efficiency of operations, improve overall consumer experience, and expand the market reach. The segment also helps to enhance the growth of the market by efficient reordering, addressing supply chain complexities, handling perishable products, and customizing pricing and promotions.

Food Analysis

The processed food segment led the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in 2024 due to various factors such as their enhanced shelf life, easy handling, easy storage, ability to maintain the loyalty of customers, and enhanced distribution and online sales. The market also observes growth as processed food items can be transported and stored easily, have low chances of spoilage, and are also highly appealing to consumers of different age groups, due to their taste and convenience factor, helping the growth of the market. Plant-based, convenient, and ready-to-eat processed food options available on different platforms also help the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market.

The beverages segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to the availability of different types of beverage options as per different consumer preferences. Plant-based, functional sports drinks and various other forms of beverage options available online and offline platforms are another major factor helpful for the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in the foreseeable period.

Deployment Mode Analysis

The cloud-based segment led the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in 2024 due to factors such as enhanced data utilization, increased operational efficiency, superior consumer experience, and improved supply chain management. The segment focuses on responsibilities such as management of the food and beverage supply chain, comprehensive visibility, analyzing market trends and factors, and analyzing historical data to predict future trends. The segment also helps to minimize waste and optimize resource allocation for enhanced growth of the market.

The on-premises segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to factors such as enhanced consumer convenience and ordering, improved operational efficiency, data and loyalty opportunities, increasing consumer expectations, and higher demand for sustainable products. Personalized marketing and improved pricing also help the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in the foreseeable period.

End User Analysis

The retailer segment led the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market in 2024, as the market is driven by factors such as rising investment in digital infrastructure, increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and improving technological advancements, further fueling the growth of the market. AI-driven personalization and increasing consumer acceptance of online purchasing are other major factors for the growth of the market. Increasing health consciousness, leading to higher demand for healthy, functional, and organic food and beverage options, is another major factor for the growth of the market.

The restaurants and cafes segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to increasing demand for faster delivery, changing lifestyles, higher preferences for online food deliveries, and higher demand for ready-to-eat food options. The market also observes growth due to increasing strategic partnerships with tech and delivery platforms for seamless and time-saving deliveries, further fueling the growth of the B2B food and beverages e-commerce market.

Top Companies in the B2B Food and Beverages E-commerce Market

FoodServiceDirect.com: A leading online B2B marketplace offering bulk food, beverages, and restaurant supplies directly to commercial kitchens, hotels, and catering businesses.

A leading online B2B marketplace offering bulk food, beverages, and restaurant supplies directly to commercial kitchens, hotels, and catering businesses. Faire Wholesale: A global wholesale platform connecting food and beverage brands with retailers, providing flexible payment terms and streamlined logistics for small businesses.

A global wholesale platform connecting food and beverage brands with retailers, providing flexible payment terms and streamlined logistics for small businesses. WebstaurantStore: One of the largest online distributors for foodservice equipment and bulk ingredients, catering to restaurants, cafeterias, and hospitality sectors through an extensive digital supply network.

One of the largest online distributors for foodservice equipment and bulk ingredients, catering to restaurants, cafeterias, and hospitality sectors through an extensive digital supply network. Metro AG: A major international wholesaler operating digital B2B platforms for restaurants, hotels, and catering services, integrating e-commerce with physical distribution networks.

A major international wholesaler operating digital B2B platforms for restaurants, hotels, and catering services, integrating e-commerce with physical distribution networks. Walmart Business: Offers bulk purchasing and B2B e-commerce solutions for foodservice and retail clients, leveraging Walmart’s global supply chain for efficient delivery and pricing.

Offers bulk purchasing and B2B e-commerce solutions for foodservice and retail clients, leveraging Walmart’s global supply chain for efficient delivery and pricing. IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.: India’s largest online B2B marketplace, connecting food and beverage manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors with retailers and institutional buyers.

India’s largest online B2B marketplace, connecting food and beverage manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors with retailers and institutional buyers. Costco Wholesale Corporation: Operates a growing B2B e-commerce division offering bulk food and beverage supplies to restaurants, offices, and institutional buyers through its digital channels.

Operates a growing B2B e-commerce division offering bulk food and beverage supplies to restaurants, offices, and institutional buyers through its digital channels. Sysco Corporation: The global leader in foodservice distribution, Sysco operates a strong digital ordering platform that enables restaurants and institutional buyers to source food and beverages efficiently.

The global leader in foodservice distribution, Sysco operates a strong digital ordering platform that enables restaurants and institutional buyers to source food and beverages efficiently. Cheetah Technologies Inc.: Provides a mobile-first B2B e-commerce platform for restaurant supplies, offering same-day delivery of food and beverage products to independent operators.

Provides a mobile-first B2B e-commerce platform for restaurant supplies, offering same-day delivery of food and beverage products to independent operators. eFoodChoice: A specialized B2B e-commerce marketplace facilitating bulk transactions between food producers, wholesalers, and distributors across regional markets.

A specialized B2B e-commerce marketplace facilitating bulk transactions between food producers, wholesalers, and distributors across regional markets. TradeIndia: A major Indian B2B marketplace that supports digital trade in packaged foods, beverages, and related services for domestic and international buyers.

A major Indian B2B marketplace that supports digital trade in packaged foods, beverages, and related services for domestic and international buyers. Nestlé Professional (E-commerce Division): Focuses on direct-to-business online sales of beverages, culinary ingredients, and coffee solutions for hotels, offices, and institutional clients.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Platform Type

Marketplace Platforms

Direct-to-Business (D2B) Portals

By Food Type

Processed Food

Fresh Produce

Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat and Seafood

Others



By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By End User

Retailers

Restaurants & Cafés

Hotels & Catering Services

Institutional Buyers

Food Manufacturers



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

