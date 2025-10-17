Rufus Teague® and Garage Beer® Introduce Beer-B-Q, Two New Sauces Made with Real Beer 

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rufus Teague, the K.C. company known for crafting bold, award-winning barbecue sauces, has teamed up with the fastest-growing beer brand in the country, Garage Beer®, to create a line of barbecue sauces made with real beer.

The collaboration brings together two of America’s most delicious things —authentic Kansas City BBQ and beer. Each sauce is infused with Garage Beer®, adding an undeniably smooth beer flavor that pairs perfectly with the smoky, sweet, and savory barbecue of Rufus Teague.

“This was a no-brainer,” said John McCone, Founder at Rufus Teague. “Garage Beer has exploded in popularity, and Rufus Teague is always looking to push BBQ into new, delicious directions. Beer and barbecue belong together, so we decided to put the beer inside the sauce.”

The new line includes:

• Classic Beer-B-Q – A sweet and smoky classic with a beer-forward finish.

• Amped-Up Beer-B-Q – A bold, tangy option with just the right amount of kick.

Garage Beer®, available in Classic and Lime varieties, and across all 50 states has become one of the hottest beer brands in America. Known for its approachable, easy-drinking style, the brand’s loyal following makes it a natural fit for backyard grilling, tailgates, and cookouts.

The Rufus Teague x Garage Beer-B-Q sauces are available now at select retailers and online at www.rufusteague.com and plan to roll out nationally in early 2026.

About Rufus Teague®

Founded in Kansas City, the birthplace of barbecue, Rufus Teague has been making award-winning sauces and rubs for over 20 years. Known for pushing flavor boundaries while staying true to authentic BBQ traditions, the brand has earned a loyal following nationwide. Follow us on Instagram , facebook and at www.rufusteague.com.

About Garage Beer®

Garage Beer is America's fastest-growing light beer, now available in all 50 states. Crisp, crushable, and brewed for good times, Garage Beer is a no-nonsense 4% ABV lager with just 95 calories and 3g of carbs. It comes in two crowd-favorite varieties: Classic and Lime. Beer finder locator here and follow the ride at www.drinkgaragebeer.com , Instagram , and X .

