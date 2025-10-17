HVAC Air Filters Market Outlook Report 2025-2035: Rising Air Quality Awareness, HVAC Installations, and Adoption of Smart and Antimicrobial Filtration Technologies Bolster Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Air Filters Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities & Forecast by Filter Type, MERV Rating, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Outlook 2025 to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research report, the HVAC air filters market is projected to reach $14.08 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global HVAC air filters across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2035.



The growth of this market is driven by the growing indoor air quality awareness, strict air quality regulations, growth in construction activities, rising HVAC system installations, health consciousness post-pandemic, energy efficiency requirements, increasing air pollution levels, and green building certifications. Moreover, smart filter technologies, antimicrobial filter development, emerging market expansion, retrofit material expansion, and e-commerce channel growth are expected to support the market's growth.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period across the overall HVAC air filters market. This growth is fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding infrastructure, and increasing awareness of indoor air quality in densely populated countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Rising demand from commercial and residential construction, coupled with stricter environmental and air quality regulations, is driving the adoption of advanced HVAC filtration systems across the region.

Additionally, industrial growth and increased investment in smart buildings and energy-efficient technologies are further accelerating market expansion. The booming e-commerce sector and growing middle-class population also contribute to higher HVAC product consumption.



Based on filter type, the HEPA filters segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2035.

The rapid growth of this segment is mainly due to the increasing demand for high-efficiency filtration in applications where air quality is critical. This growth is driven by heightened health and hygiene awareness following the COVID-19 pandemic, the expansion of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, and rising usage in cleanrooms, laboratories, and even premium commercial and residential spaces.

HEPA filters, which can capture at least 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, are seen as essential for removing allergens, bacteria, and viruses from indoor air. As indoor air quality becomes a public health priority and end-users become more informed, the adoption of HEPA filtration is rising swiftly, especially in markets emphasizing wellness, infection control, and stringent regulatory compliance.



Based on MERV rating, the MERV 5-8 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HVAC air filters market.

MERV 5-8 filters are widely used in residential and light commercial settings due to their optimal balance of cost and performance. They are preferred by homeowners and small business operators who seek meaningful improvements in air quality but do not require significant upgrades to their existing HVAC systems. As the residential retrofit market rapidly expands and fundamental indoor air quality standards become more prevalent, the use of MERV 5-8 filters continues to grow, sustaining the segment's dominance.

Furthermore, these filters provide superior allergen control and dust reduction compared to basic fiberglass alternatives, while remaining fully compatible with most existing HVAC infrastructures. This compatibility makes them particularly appealing to cost-conscious consumers looking for an effective, value-driven solution.



Based on the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

This growth is driven by the increasing consumer preference for online shopping due to convenience, wider product availability, competitive pricing, and fast delivery options. The rising penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, along with growing awareness of indoor air quality, is accelerating online purchases of HVAC air filters.

Additionally, e-commerce platforms offer product comparisons, customer reviews, and subscription-based models for filter replacements, further enhancing user experience. Manufacturers and brands are also leveraging digital channels to expand their reach, streamline logistics, and offer customized solutions directly to consumers. As digitalization continues to reshape buying behavior, the e-commerce distribution channel is expected to play an increasingly vital role in the HVAC air filter market's expansion.



Based on end-use application, the commercial segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HVAC air filters market in 2025.

This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient air filtration systems in offices, hospitals, educational institutions, shopping malls, hotels, and other public buildings. With growing awareness of indoor air quality, energy efficiency regulations, and health and safety standards, commercial facilities are prioritizing the installation of high-performance HVAC filters to ensure clean, safe, and comfortable indoor environments.

Additionally, post-pandemic health concerns have heightened the need for advanced air filtration solutions in commercial spaces to minimize airborne contaminants and improve ventilation. The rising number of commercial buildings, particularly in urban areas and emerging economies, further contributes to the segment's substantial market share and ongoing growth trajectory through the forecast period.



