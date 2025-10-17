Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM) Announces Plans for Corporate Website Redesign and Investor Relations Suite to Enhance Transparency and Shareholder Engagement

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM), an emerging leader in botanical-based biotechnology, today announced its strategic initiative to redesign its corporate website and develop a dedicated Investor Relations (IR) Suite, as part of the company’s commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and proactive investor communication.

This planned digital transformation reflects Protext’s mission to improve stakeholder access to timely, accurate, and comprehensive company information. The IR Suite will serve as a centralized hub for financial reports, regulatory filings, press releases, shareholder communications, and governance disclosures—empowering shareholders, institutional investors, and regulatory authorities with real-time insights into the company’s operations and milestones.

“Our vision is to create a more accessible and informative online experience that mirrors our dedication to transparency, innovation, and accountability,” said a spokesperson for Protext Mobility, Inc. “This initiative will ensure that our growing investor base can stay informed and engaged as we continue to evolve.”

Key Elements of the Digital Strategy:

Planned Website Redesign – A modern, intuitive user experience optimized for desktop and mobile, with improved navigation and content discoverability.

– A modern, intuitive user experience optimized for desktop and mobile, with improved navigation and content discoverability. IR Suite Development – A comprehensive platform offering easy access to financial data, regulatory filings, investor materials, and corporate governance updates.

– A comprehensive platform offering easy access to financial data, regulatory filings, investor materials, and corporate governance updates. Enhanced Multimedia Integration – Future integration of visual and interactive content to enrich storytelling and investor understanding.



This initiative aligns with Protext’s broader transformation strategy, including the recent formation of a Strategic Advisory Board, aimed at strengthening corporate governance and unlocking long-term shareholder value.

The redesigned corporate website and Investor Relations Suite are expected to launch in November/December 2025, with ongoing updates to be provided through official company channels.

About Protext Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM)

Protext Mobility is focused on the research, testing, and development of highly bioavailable botanical formulations for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical use. Using proprietary live plant extraction technologies, the company is advancing plant-based therapeutics to address wellness and health needs worldwide.

Investor & Media Contact:

Dylon Du Plooy – dylon@rsammd.co.za

Dr. J – exportintl@aol.com

Follow Us:

https://x.com/ProtextP

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

