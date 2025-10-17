Piezoelectric Materials Market Outlook 2025-2030: Consumer Electronics and Renewable Energy Propel Growth

The piezoelectric materials market is growing due to automation, consumer electronics, and renewable energy. Ceramics and actuators dominate, with composites and generators showing high growth potential. North America leads, but Asia-Pacific is set for the fastest growth amid industrial expansion.

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piezoelectric Materials Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Piezoelectric Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 1.672 billion to USD 2.456 billion at a CAGR of 6.37%. This robust market expansion is largely driven by the surge in automated manufacturing processes requiring piezoelectric materials for enhanced efficiency and reduced production lead times.

The market is set for substantial growth, fueled by the advancement of automation, consumer electronics, and renewable energy sectors. While ceramic materials and actuators dominate, composites and generators illustrate significant growth potential. Although North America currently leads, Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth due to its expansive industrial landscape. Despite challenges posed by substitute materials, technological advancements and the demand for efficient high-performance solutions ensure a positive market trajectory.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Material: Ceramic-based piezoelectric materials, notably lead zirconate titanate, are market stalwarts owing to their wide applicability. Composite materials are anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to their broad bandwidth and optimal electroacoustic efficiency, making them suitable for advanced implementations.
  • By Product: Actuators dominate due to their significant role in automotive applications like fuel injection systems and adaptive suspensions. Generators are predicted to register the highest CAGR, driven by their capacity to transform vibrational energy into electricity, supporting renewable energy and industrial uses.
  • By Industry: The consumer electronics sector takes precedence, powered by piezoelectric materials in devices necessitating precise sensors and actuators. The automotive industry closely follows, utilizing these materials for innovative safety and convenience features, such as parking sensors and vibration control systems.
  • By Geography: North America leads the market, benefiting from advanced technological infrastructure and widespread piezoelectric material usage in sensors and transducers. Europe maintains strong demand in automotive and industrial applications. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR, spurred by rapid growth in automotive and consumer electronics in nations like China and India, driven by increased industrialization and consumer demand.

Key Benefits of this Report:

  • Insightful Analysis: Delve into market insights across all key and emerging regions, understanding customer segments, government policies, socio-economic factors, and consumer preferences.
  • Competitive Landscape: Learn from the strategic approaches of key global players and devise market penetration strategies.
  • Market Drivers & Future Trends: Discover dynamic factors and trends shaping market evolution.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decision-making to uncover new business opportunities.
  • Wide Audience Relevance: Valuable for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment across segments and regions including countries
  • Company Profiling: Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments

Companies Featured:

  • PI Ceramic GmbH
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
  • Morgan Advanced Materials plc
  • Piezosystem Jena GmbH
  • CeramTec GmbH
  • Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.
  • Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH
  • APC International, Ltd.
  • KYOCERA Corporation

Market Segmentation

In the report, the global piezoelectric materials market has been segmented by material, product, industry, and geography:

By Material:

  • Polymers
  • Ceramics
  • Composites
  • Others

By Product:

  • Sensors
  • Actuators
  • Transducers
  • Motors
  • Generators
  • Others

By Industry:

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • IT & Telecommunication
  • Energy and Power
  • Others

By Geography:

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages144
Forecast Period2025-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.67 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.46 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal

