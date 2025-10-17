Piezoelectric Materials Market Outlook 2025-2030: Consumer Electronics and Renewable Energy Propel Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Piezoelectric Materials Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Piezoelectric Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 1.672 billion to USD 2.456 billion at a CAGR of 6.37%. This robust market expansion is largely driven by the surge in automated manufacturing processes requiring piezoelectric materials for enhanced efficiency and reduced production lead times.

The market is set for substantial growth, fueled by the advancement of automation, consumer electronics, and renewable energy sectors. While ceramic materials and actuators dominate, composites and generators illustrate significant growth potential. Although North America currently leads, Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth due to its expansive industrial landscape. Despite challenges posed by substitute materials, technological advancements and the demand for efficient high-performance solutions ensure a positive market trajectory.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Material: Ceramic-based piezoelectric materials, notably lead zirconate titanate, are market stalwarts owing to their wide applicability. Composite materials are anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to their broad bandwidth and optimal electroacoustic efficiency, making them suitable for advanced implementations.

Ceramic-based piezoelectric materials, notably lead zirconate titanate, are market stalwarts owing to their wide applicability. Composite materials are anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to their broad bandwidth and optimal electroacoustic efficiency, making them suitable for advanced implementations. By Product: Actuators dominate due to their significant role in automotive applications like fuel injection systems and adaptive suspensions. Generators are predicted to register the highest CAGR, driven by their capacity to transform vibrational energy into electricity, supporting renewable energy and industrial uses.

Actuators dominate due to their significant role in automotive applications like fuel injection systems and adaptive suspensions. Generators are predicted to register the highest CAGR, driven by their capacity to transform vibrational energy into electricity, supporting renewable energy and industrial uses. By Industry: The consumer electronics sector takes precedence, powered by piezoelectric materials in devices necessitating precise sensors and actuators. The automotive industry closely follows, utilizing these materials for innovative safety and convenience features, such as parking sensors and vibration control systems.

The consumer electronics sector takes precedence, powered by piezoelectric materials in devices necessitating precise sensors and actuators. The automotive industry closely follows, utilizing these materials for innovative safety and convenience features, such as parking sensors and vibration control systems. By Geography: North America leads the market, benefiting from advanced technological infrastructure and widespread piezoelectric material usage in sensors and transducers. Europe maintains strong demand in automotive and industrial applications. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR, spurred by rapid growth in automotive and consumer electronics in nations like China and India, driven by increased industrialization and consumer demand.

Companies Featured:

PI Ceramic GmbH

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Piezosystem Jena GmbH

CeramTec GmbH

Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd.

Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann GmbH

APC International, Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

Market Segmentation

In the report, the global piezoelectric materials market has been segmented by material, product, industry, and geography:

By Material:

Polymers

Ceramics

Composites

Others

By Product:

Sensors

Actuators

Transducers

Motors

Generators

Others

By Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Energy and Power

Others

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

