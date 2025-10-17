Injection Molding Market Forecast & Trends Report 2025-2032: Adoption of Automation and Industry 4.0 Technologies, and Rising Demand in Emerging Economies to Support Growth

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Material, Technology, Application, Sector, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global injection molding market is projected to reach $426.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2025-2032

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global injection molding across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2032.



The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand in the packaging industry, automotive sector expansion, the growth in consumer electronics, advancement in material technologies, and mass production capacity. Moreover, increasing demand for injection molded products in healthcare, emergence of biodegradable and sustainable plastics, adoption of automation and industry 4.0 technologies, and rising demand in emerging economies are expected to support the market's growth.



However, the high initial and maintenance costs of machines, environmental concerns regarding plastic waste, and fluctuation in raw material prices are expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent.



Asia-Pacific dominates the injection molding market and continues to experience rapid growth due to a combination of robust industrialization, expanding manufacturing capabilities, and rising demand across key end-use sectors such as automotive, electronics, packaging, and healthcare. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors, driven by their large-scale production facilities, cost-effective labor, and supportive government policies promoting advanced manufacturing technologies.



The region benefits from a strong supply chain, increasing foreign direct investments (FDIs), and a growing middle-class population that is fueling demand for consumer goods and packaged products. Additionally, Asia-Pacific serves as a global hub for plastic production, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials for injection molding operations. Technological advancements, including the adoption of automation and precision molding techniques, are further enhancing productivity and quality standards. Environmental regulations are also pushing manufacturers toward sustainable practices, including the use of recyclable and bio-based materials, positioning the region as a leader in both innovation and production within the injection molding industry.



Based on material, the plastic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the injection molding market in 2025.

This dominance is attributed to plastics' versatility, affordability, and suitability for high-volume, precision manufacturing. Materials such as polypropylene (PP), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), and polycarbonate (PC) are widely used due to their lightweight nature, corrosion resistance, and ease of customization, making them ideal for applications across automotive, packaging, consumer electronics, and medical devices.

Advancements in polymer technology have further improved plastics' durability, heat resistance, and environmental performance, including recyclability. Moreover, the rising adoption of bio-based and sustainable plastics is expanding their use in eco-conscious markets, supporting long-term growth. The capability to produce intricate, tight-tolerance parts at low cost continues to position plastics as the material of choice in injection molding.



Based on technology type, the metal injection molding (MIM) is growing rapidly, at a CAGR during the forecast period, driven by rising demand for small, high-precision metal components with complex geometries that are challenging and costly to produce using traditional machining methods.

MIM blends fine metal powders with a polymer binder, allowing for the injection molding of intricate parts, which are then sintered into fully dense metal forms. Industries such as medical devices, aerospace, and electronics are major adopters, valuing MIM for its excellent mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and design versatility. Ongoing advancements in high-performance alloys and the trend toward miniaturized components are further accelerating MIM's adoption, cementing its role in the future of advanced manufacturing.



Based on application, the food & beverage packaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the injection molding market in 2025.

This dominance is driven by the growing global demand for packaged food and beverages, coupled with the increasing need for lightweight, durable, and cost-effective packaging solutions. Injection-molded plastic packaging offers excellent barrier properties, design flexibility, and fast production cycles, making it ideal for high-volume manufacturing.

Additionally, the shift toward single-serve, convenience-oriented, and eco-friendly packaging formats is boosting the adoption of advanced injection molding techniques. Innovations in biodegradable and recyclable plastics are also aligning with sustainability goals, further reinforcing the use of injection molding in this sector. Regulatory compliance and food safety standards continue to drive investment in high-precision packaging components.



Based on sector, the healthcare segment is experiencing significant growth, driven by ongoing medical advancements and rising global health awareness.

The demand for precision-molded, sterile, and disposable plastic components is increasing, as injection molding plays a critical role in the production of syringes, IV sets, diagnostic housings, and surgical tools. This technology ensures high-dimensional accuracy, material purity, and biocompatibility, essential for meeting strict regulatory and patient safety standards. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the need for single-use medical products to maintain hygiene and infection control, boosting market growth.

Additionally, the use of advanced materials such as liquid silicone rubber (LSR) and high-performance polymers enables the development of implantable and wearable medical devices with enhanced functionality and durability. Growing investments in point-of-care diagnostics and personalized medicine are also expanding the need for custom, high-precision components, reinforcing injection molding's importance in modern healthcare manufacturing.



