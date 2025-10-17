Artificial Lung Market to Grow at 10.84% CAGR, Hits USD 7.05 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artificial lung market size was valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 7.05 billion by 2034, rising at a 10.84% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and advancements in medical technologies. Ongoing efforts are made to minimize patient trauma and simplify the design of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system. The increasing R&D investments and collaborations among key players contribute to the development of artificial lungs.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5830

The Artificial Lung Market: Highlights

North America dominated the global market share by 45% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) systems segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By product type, the portable/implantable artificial lungs segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the coming years.

By application, the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the artificial lung market in 2024.

By application, the lung transplantation support segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospitals & intensive care units (ICUs) segment led the market in 2024.

By end-user, the research institutions & transplant centers segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

By technology, the membrane-based oxygenation segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By technology, the wearable artificial lung devices segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By patient type, the adult patients segment held a dominant revenue share of the market in 2024.

By patient type, the neonatal & pediatric patients segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is an Artificial Lung?

The artificial lung market refers to the development of medical devices and technologies that replicate the functions of human lungs. Artificial lungs facilitate the oxygenation of blood and the removal of carbon dioxide from the blood. They benefit patients with chronic lung diseases in the final stage, improving survival and quality of life of individuals. Strategies for improving the biocompatibility of foreign surfaces, new anticoagulation regimes, and optimization of gas and blood flow are made.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.78 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 7.05 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 10.84 % Leading Region North America Share by 45% Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By End User, By Technology, By Patient Type, By Region Top Key Players Medtronic plc, Getinge AB, Abbott Laboratories, Xenios, ALung Technologies, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Abiomed, Eurosets S.r.l., Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, CytoSorbents Corporation, Tianjin Medical, Hemovent GmbH, LivaNova PLC, NovaLung, Breethe, Inc., Phantom Lung LLC, Sankyo Seiki Mfg. Co., Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, NIH/NHLBI & University of Pittsburgh

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

3D Printed Lungs: Major Potential

The future of the market is promising, driven by the increasing use of 3D printed technology for designing and manufacturing artificial lungs. Researchers can develop tailored lungs by controlling the spatial distribution of the 3D microenvironment based on patients’ conditions. Inject, lithography, and extrusion bioprinting are the most common techniques for manufacturing lungs. Bioinks are optimized to enable the viability of a myriad of lung cell types, improving the resolution of the 3D printing technology. Thus, 3D bioprinting is used to derive artificial trachea and air-liquid interface culture models for epithelial cell differentiation.

Biocompatibility Issues: Major Limitation

The market faces formidable challenges, including the lack of appropriate biocompatible artificial lungs. Currently, there is a lack of suitable artificial lungs that can be used for the long term. This may lead to clot formation within the system, especially in areas with non-physiological flow conditions, reducing patient compliance and convenience

The Artificial Lung Market: Regional Analysis

North America held a major revenue share by 45% of the market in 2024. The availability of state-of-the-art research and development facilities, the presence of key players, and robust healthcare infrastructure are the major growth factors of the market in North America. Government organizations support the development of artificial lungs through funding and initiatives. The rising prevalence of chronic lung diseases in North American patients necessitates researchers to develop artificial lungs.

The United States (U.S.) experiences about 7 million deaths each year due to air pollution-related illnesses like COPD, lung cancer, and respiratory infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that around 64,000 to 110,000 hospitalizations were reported in the U.S. from October 2024 to November 2024 due to COVID-19. All these data potentiate the development of artificial lungs to reduce hospitalization and burden on patients.

Similarly, the prevalence rate of respiratory diseases is high in Canada. According to a 2024 report from Asthma Canada, over 4.6 million Canadians are living with asthma, including infants and adults. Clinical trials are also conducted in Canada to assess the safety and efficacy. As of October 14, 2025, a total of 19 clinical trials were registered on the clinicaltrials.gov website related to artificial lungs in Canada.

Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5830

Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing artificial lung market in the coming years.

Countries like China, South Korea, India, and Japan are at the forefront of developing innovative technologies and solutions for respiratory disorders. The growing research and development activities and increasing investments foster market growth. Government bodies encourage the general public to seek early diagnosis and screening for respiratory diseases. Artificial lungs aid researchers in testing the efficacy of novel drugs and biologics.

The South Korean government actively supports the development of artificial lung technologies through significant funding and collaboration among researchers. In August 2024, researchers from the Pohang University of Science and Technology and the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology created artificial lungs to study infections and test drugs for respiratory diseases.

The Artificial Lung Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) systems segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024, due to the increasing lung failures. ECMOs are widely used in patients with severe lung diseases, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), COVID-19, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, influenza, and others. ECMO allows blood to circulate through the heart and lungs, contributing to their healing. It does not cure a disease but can provide short-term relief from the condition.

The portable/implantable artificial lungs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Unlike ECMOs, portable artificial lungs can be carried from one place to another along with the patient. They do not require specialized infrastructure or facilities for their installation. Advances in implantable technology can lead to the development of lungs that can provide real-time monitoring of lung conditions to healthcare professionals.

By Application

The acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) segment held the largest revenue share of the artificial lung market in 2024, due to the increasing prevalence of secondary diseases, such as sepsis, severe pneumonia, and COVID-19. ARDS is primarily caused by lung swelling, leading to fluid retention in the tiny elastic air sacs of the lungs. This affects breathing and blood circulation in ARDS patients. ECMO is the most widely used artificial lung for ARDS, which provides oxygen supplementation and long-term mechanical ventilation.

The lung transplantation support segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Recent progress in artificial lung technologies has paved the way for healthcare professionals to consider artificial lungs as a bridge to lung transplant and as a destination therapy. Artificial lungs help improve oxygenation, facilitate ambulation, and improve physical conditioning before transplant. From January 2023 to July 2024, India completed 191 lung transplants.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

By End-User

The hospitals & intensive care units (ICUs) segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the artificial lung market in 2024, due to the presence of a specialized infrastructure and an increasing number of hospital admissions. The availability of a wide range of commercial artificial lungs increases their adoption. Patients prefer hospitals due to the presence of skilled professionals who provide multidisciplinary expertise and favorable reimbursement policies. Healthcare professionals can constantly monitor a patient and provide personalized care in hospital settings.

The research institutions & transplant centers segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. Research institutes and transplant centers utilize artificial lungs for research activities. They aim to overcome several barriers in respiratory disease treatment and develop innovative artificial lungs with enhanced functionalities. Transplant centers adopt advanced technologies and medical devices to monitor patients before, during, and after lung transplants.

By Technology

The membrane-based oxygenation segment led the artificial lung market in 2024, due to enhanced oxygen exchange and carbon dioxide removal. Hollow fiber membranes are extensively preferred due to a large membrane area per unit volume of artificial lungs. Modification strategies of fiber membranes include the prevention of platelet adhesion and plasma leakage. Advanced microfabrication techniques are used to develop a miniaturized oxygenator, or microfluidic membrane oxygenator, for artificial lungs.

The wearable artificial lung devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. Wearable artificial lung devices have been proven to improve lung transplantation outcomes by simplifying the physical rehabilitation during long-term pre-transplant respiratory support. They can ease the implementation of ambulatory support and potentially improve long-term patient outcomes.

By Patient Type

The adult patients segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the artificial lung market in 2024, due to the high risk of developing respiratory diseases in adults. Artificial lungs are highly beneficial for adults and the geriatric population, as they are more exposed to harmful chemicals or environmental pollutants. This leads to high chances of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory infections.

The neonatal & pediatric patient segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the coming years. This is due to the increasing risk of rare respiratory disease of genetic origin. The availability of pediatric artificial lungs has made significant strides in the management of respiratory conditions. Artificial lungs are also available for pre-term babies and newborns. In the U.S., the preterm birth rate was 10.41% in 2024.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Top Companies & Their Contributions in the Market

Companies Contributions & Offerings United Therapeutics It develops novel treatments and health technologies for rare and life-threatening conditions, including a 3D printed lung scaffold. Advanced Respiratory Technologies, Inc. ART is a medical device company that is developing next-generation lungs for long-term use. ALung Technologies, Inc. The Pittsburgh-based company develops and manufactures innovative lung assist devices. Fresenius Medical Care The company offers the Novalung system, a single integrated platform that focuses on improving the delivery, duration, and impact of life-saving care.

Browse more insights of Towards Healthcare:

Artificial Blood Substitute Market Size, Top Key Players and Dynamics

The global artificial blood substitute market size is calculated at US$ 9.7 million in 2024, grew to US$ 11.67 million in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 62.54 million by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 20.45% between 2025 and 2034.

Artificial Nerve Conduits Market Size, Trends and Top Key Players

The global artificial nerve conduits market was estimated at US$ 2.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 5.79 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% from 2024 to 2034. The growing demand to repair damaged nerves with improved nerve regeneration potential over longer distances is contributing to the adoption of the artificial nerve conduits market.

Recent Developments in the Artificial Lung Market

In March 2025, Terumo Corporation announced the launch of its centrifugal pump drive device, Capiox Centrifugal Pump Controller SP-300, which is core to the ECMO system for external circulation. The device is indicated to be used in emergency CPR during cardiac arrest and treatment of severe respiratory failure.

In January 2025, Shenzhen Medical Technology Co., Ltd. showcased its LifeMotion ECMO system and supporting solutions at the 13th EuroELSO Congress in Italy. The company also introduced an ECMO training simulator that leverages AR and VR technologies for reproducing the full ECMO deployment process.

Artificial Lung Market Companies

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Abiomed (a Johnson & Johnson company)

Eurosets S.r.l.

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

CytoSorbents Corporation

Tianjin Medical

Hemovent GmbH

LivaNova PLC

Breethe, Inc. (Acquired by Abiomed)

Phantom Lung LLC (early-stage developer)

Sankyo Seiki Mfg. Co.

Medtronic plc

Getinge AB

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5830

Artificial Lung Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems

Portable/Implantable Artificial Lungs

Veno-venous (VV-ECMO)

Veno-arterial (VA-ECMO)

Intravenous Oxygenators

Wearable artificial lungs under development

Oxygenators & Membrane Units

Monitoring & Accessory Systems

By Application

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

Lung Transplantation Support

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Pulmonary Hypertension

COVID-19 & Infectious Respiratory Diseases

Congenital Lung Disorders (Pediatrics)

By End-User

Hospitals & Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

Research Institutions & Transplant Centers

Specialty & Cardio-Pulmonary Centers

Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals

By Technology

Membrane-Based Oxygenation

Wearable Artificial Lung Devices

Pump-Driven Circulatory Systems

Pulsatile Flow Systems

Biohybrid Artificial Lungs



By Patient Type

Adult Patients

Neonatal & Pediatric Patients

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5830

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest