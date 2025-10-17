Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly Market Growth Opportunities & Forecasts 2025-2035: Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, IoT, 5G Deployment, and Medical Electronics

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Circuit Board Assembly Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities & Forecast by Assembly Type, Component Type, Application, and End-User Industry - Global Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global printed circuit board assembly market is projected to reach $147.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2025-2035

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global printed circuit board assembly market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market sizes, recent developments, and forecasts till 2035.



The growth of this market is driven by the increasing demand for consumer electronics and smart devices, rapid expansion of automotive electronics and electric vehicles, growing adoption of IoT and connected devices, accelerating 5G network deployment, rising demand for medical electronics and healthcare devices, and continuous miniaturization trends requiring advanced assembly technologies. Moreover, electric vehicle electronics expansion, development of wearable and flexible electronics, advanced packaging technologies, and AI hardware adoption are expected to support the market's growth.



Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period across the overall printed circuit board assembly market. This growth is fueled by the region's established electronics manufacturing ecosystem, continued capacity expansion by leading EMS providers, and increasing domestic demand for electronic devices. The concentration of major contract manufacturers, well-developed supply chains, and favorable labor costs contribute to the region's manufacturing advantages.



Based on assembly type, the mixed technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2035.

The rapid growth of this segment is mainly due to the increasing complexity of electronic designs requiring both surface mount and through-hole components in a single assembly. This growth is driven by expanding automotive electronics applications, rising demand for ruggedized assemblies in industrial environments, and the need for hybrid solutions that combine high-density mounting with mechanical strength. As electronic systems become more sophisticated and demand both high performance and durability, the adoption of mixed technology assemblies is accelerating rapidly, particularly in sectors that prioritize long-term reliability and harsh environment operation.



Based on component type, the active components segment is expected to account for the largest share of the printed circuit board assembly market.

Active components, including microprocessors, semiconductors, and integrated circuits, are fundamental to modern electronic devices and drive the functionality of virtually all electronic systems. As electronic devices become more intelligent and feature-rich, the demand for sophisticated active components continues to grow. Furthermore, the proliferation of AI-enabled devices, 5G infrastructure, and automotive electronics significantly increases the complexity and quantity of active components required per assembly.



Based on application, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

This growth is driven by the rapid transformation of the automotive industry toward electrification, autonomous driving, and connected vehicle technologies. The increasing electronic content per vehicle, driven by advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment systems, and electric powertrain controls, is significantly boosting demand for sophisticated PCB assemblies. Additionally, the global push toward electric vehicles is creating new requirements for high-power electronics, battery management systems, and thermal management solutions.



Based on end-user industry, the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the printed circuit board assembly market in 2025.

This dominance is primarily driven by the widespread outsourcing trend among original equipment manufacturers seeking to reduce costs, access specialized expertise, and focus on core competencies. EMS providers offer comprehensive assembly services, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and economies of scale that individual OEMs find difficult to replicate in-house.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current revenue generated by the printed circuit board assembly market globally?

At what rate is the global printed circuit board assembly demand projected to grow for the next 7-10 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global printed circuit board assembly market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of assembly type, component type, application, and end-user industry are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global printed circuit board assembly market?

Who are the major players in the global printed circuit board assembly market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global printed circuit board assembly market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics

Rapid Expansion of Automotive Electronics

Accelerating 5G and IOT Deployment

Increasing Medical Electronics Applications

Continuous Miniaturization and Complexity Trends

Rising Industrial Automation Demand

Growing Electric Vehicle Adoption

Expansion of Aerospace and Defense Electronics

Restraints

Volatile Raw Material and Component Costs

Complex Regulatory Compliance Requirements

Increasing Labor Costs in Manufacturing Hubs

Technical Challenges in Advanced Assembly

Supply Chain Disruptions and Dependencies

Opportunities

Electric Vehicle Electronics Expansion

Industrial Automation and Industry 4.0

Wearable and Flexible Electronics Growth

Advanced Package Assembly Technologies

Ai and Machine Learning Hardware Demand

Trends

Automation and Smart Manufacturing Adoption

Sustainable and Green Manufacturing Practices

Nearshoring and Supply Chain Diversification

PCB Assembly Technology Standards

SMT Vs. THT Vs. Mixed Technology Comparison

Quality and Reliability Standards (IPC, ISO)

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material and Component Suppliers

PCB Manufacturing and Assembly

Key PCBA Service Providers, by Size

Small-Scale Assembly Houses

Medium-Scale Regional Providers

Large-Scale Contract Manufacturers

Global EMS Giants

Quality Control and Testing

Logistics and Distribution

End-User Integration

After-Sales Service and Support

Porter's Five forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Component Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Electronics OEMS

Threat of In-House Manufacturing

Threat of New Assembly Service Entrants

Degree of Competition Among EMS Providers

Standards and Regulations

Global PCB Assembly Quality Standards

Regional Compliance Requirements

North America (IPC, Ul, FCC)

Europe (CE, ROHS, REACH)

Asia-Pacific (JIS, GB, Regional Standards)

Latin America (Regional Compliance)

Middle East & Africa (Local Standards)

Insights on Growing Trend Towards Box Builds and Cabling

Technological Advances

Stencilling Vs. Solder Printing

Nitrogen Ovens

Pick-and-Place Throughput

Other Emerging PCBA Technologies

Companies Featured

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Flex Ltd.

Jabil Inc.

Sanmina Corporation

Celestica Inc.

Benchmark Electronics Inc.

Plexus Corp.

Kimball Electronics Inc.

Creation Technologies LP

Nortech Systems Inc.

Key Tronic Corporation

Universal Scientific Industrial Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd.

Printed Circuit Board Assembly Market Assessment - by Assembly Type

Surface Mount Technology (SMT)

Through-Hole Technology (THT)

Mixed Technology Assemblies

Printed Circuit Board Assembly Market Assessment - by Component Type

Active Components

Passive Components

Electromagnetic Components

Printed Circuit Board Assembly Market Assessment - by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Medical Devices

Industrial Automation

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Printed Circuit Board Assembly Market Assessment - by End-User Industry

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Providers

Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs)

