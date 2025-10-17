Broadway on 17th Sales Centre and Showhomes Now Open in Calgary’s Beltline

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesta Properties (Vesta) is pleased to announce the opening of the sales centre and two luxurious showhomes at Broadway on 17th, a landmark three-tower, 47-storey residential development in an iconic location in downtown Calgary.

Located in the heart of the Beltline, Broadway on 17th is a master-planned community designed to bring modern urban living to one of Calgary’s most vibrant cultural corridors and will be one of the tallest residential towers in Calgary. Once complete, this project will total more than 1,000 new homes including both ownership and rental housing split across the three towers. The development will be supported by almost 70,000 square feet of commercial space in a pedestrian-oriented public realm at its base, complete with an urban grocer, shops, services and daycare, demonstrating how Broadway on 17th will offer a lifestyle that blends residential comfort with the energy of downtown living.

At the sales centre, visitors can explore a full-scale community model and fully interactive screens to preview floorplans and finishes and more. The debut of two fully furnished show suites featuring a studio and two-bedroom condominium, offer an immersive look at the design and livability Broadway on 17th will deliver.

Broadway on 17th will feature a diverse selection of homes, from studio, to one, two and junior three-bedroom penthouse properties, catering to a wide range of urban buyers. Designed with young professionals and modern city dwellers in mind, Broadway on 17th will boast elevated amenities such as premium fitness facilities, Level 46 sky lounge with expansive views, indoor firepit, rooftop amenity space, pet-friendly spaces and co-working environments. Interior finishes include premium appliances, sophisticated design and contemporary architecture designed for luxury living.

“Broadway on 17th isn’t just a residential tower, it’s a community that will redefine how Calgarians live, connect and experience the Beltline,” said A.J van der Linden, Sales Manager – Alberta, Vesta Properties. “The Broadway on 17th development will also redefine Calgary’s skyline at a staggering 499 ft., offering 360-degree views of downtown Calgary and the Rocky Mountains on a clear day. We’re excited to invite future homeowners to our Sales Centre to experience life at Broadway on 17th for themselves.”

Located on the iconic corner of 4th and 17th, Broadway on 17th’s location is rich with history and dynamism, and its unique position grants residents a front-row seat to the heart of the city. The area has long been a cornerstone in Calgary’s story; 17th Avenue is home to some of the most bustling nightlife in the city and 4th Street (formerly known as Broadway) is home to some of Calgary’s longest standing, historical buildings.

Broadway Sales Centre Opening Hours

Monday to Thursday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

About Vesta Properties

At Vesta Properties, we are dedicated to creating master-planned communities with exceptional living spaces that foster connections and enrich the lives of our residents. As a multiple award-winning builder and integrated real estate developer with over 35 years of experience, we have built more than 7,000 homes, bringing precision and high standards of industry best practices to all our master-planned communities across Western Canada. Our commitment to quality craftsmanship, innovative design and exceptional value shines through in every detail of the homes and communities that we build.

Media Contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com