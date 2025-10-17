EZI, a Keeway Group Brand, Debuts at the 138th Canton Fair to Showcase Multi-Dimensional Strategy for E-Mobility Ecosystem Upgrade

Guangzhou, China, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZI, a leading global electric light mobility solution brand under Keeway Group, made a striking appearance at the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), unveiling a lineup of self-developed electric vehicles under its brand philosophy "EZI, EASY GO." The showcase emphasized Keeway Group’s technology-driven product matrix and ecosystem strategy, highlighting its commitment to advancing the global e-mobility industry.





On the opening day, EZI secured orders worth over RMB tens of millions, marking a robust start and drawing dense crowds to its booth (Booth Hall 14.1 E38-42/F01-05). Visitors and global partners witnessed EZI's strategic evolution from product supply to ecosystem building.

Full-Scenario Product Matrix: Precisely Meeting Diverse Global Mobility Needs

With a core strategy of "Platform-based R&D and Modular Components," EZI has built a hierarchical, full-scenario product portfolio. This approach ensures technological consistency while enabling rapid adaptation to varied regional markets worldwide.

1. Electric Motorcycle Series: Covering Mainstream Global Use Cases

All exhibited e-motorcycles are developed based on EZI’s self-developed scenario-specific platforms, achieving precise alignment between technology and user needs.

​

- HYPEVOLT focuses on "Lightweight & High Efficiency," equipped with a high-power motor and an intelligent TFT interactive system. It combines multi-mode riding and distinctive lighting design to redefine urban commuting.

- HYPERIDES is positioned as an "All-Terrain Adventure E-Motorcycle." It features a high-efficiency mid-drive motor, an all-terrain chassis system, a VA anti-glare instrument panel, and matrix LED lighting for seamless transition from city streets to off-road exploration.

- TECOJET, built on EZI’s self-developed urban commuting platform, comes with automotive-style matrix headlights, a 7-inch smart dashboard, OTA upgrade capability, TCS, hill hold control, and energy recovery, demonstrating deep integration of intelligence and safety.

- VTR01, a "Multi-Functional Sports Scooter," is powered by a 3000W hub motor with a top speed of 80km/h. It includes a 7-inch VA screen, TCS, cruise control, and a removable lithium battery, balancing performance, safety, and convenience.

2. Leisure Mobility Series: Expanding Green Scenarios Globally

Making its Canton Fair debut, the G202 Electric Golf Cart represents a key move in EZI’s strategy to expand from personal commuting to service-wide scenarios.

​

Built on EZI’s modular architecture, the G202 maintains the brand’s performance and safety standards while being tailored for leisure applications. It is equipped with a 5000W AC motor, offers a range of over 80km, and features a compact body and stable chassis suited for various environments. Its silent operation and zero-emission attributes ideally support low-carbon operations in resorts, golf courses, and similar green zones, strengthening EZI’s "Full-Scenario Electric Light Mobility Ecosystem."

Global Ecosystem Strategy: EZI Builds a New Paradigm for Worldwide Electric Light Mobility

The opening day’s order success not only validates the global competitiveness of EZI’s products but also confirms the foresight of its "Platform-driven, Full-Scenario Ecosystem" strategy. Through standardized R&D and modular components, EZI achieves rapid product iteration and efficient global market adaptation, consistently steering the industry from fragmented innovation toward systematic upgrading.

https://youtu.be/pBQK1sWKJ7c

About EZI：

Founded in 2023 by the Keeway Group, EZI is a global electric light mobility solution provider guided by the brand philosophy "EZI, EASY GO." Through its in-house R&D system and digital supply chain, EZI is committed to providing worldwide users with full-scenario electric light mobility products and services, building a sustainable future for smart and green transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Keeway Group

Contact: Ray Feng

Email: Ezi.brand.sc@keeway.com

Website: https://www.keeway.com/int-en, https://www.ezi-motor.com/