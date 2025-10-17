EZI, a Keeway Group Brand, Debuts at the 138th Canton Fair to Showcase Multi-Dimensional Strategy for E-Mobility Ecosystem Upgrade

Guangzhou, China, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZI, a leading global electric light mobility solution brand under Keeway Group, made a striking appearance at the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), unveiling a lineup of self-developed electric vehicles under its brand philosophy "EZI, EASY GO." The showcase emphasized Keeway Group’s technology-driven product matrix and ecosystem strategy, highlighting its commitment to advancing the global e-mobility industry.
On the opening day, EZI secured orders worth over RMB tens of millions, marking a robust start and drawing dense crowds to its booth (Booth Hall 14.1 E38-42/F01-05). Visitors and global partners witnessed EZI's strategic evolution from product supply to ecosystem building.
Full-Scenario Product Matrix: Precisely Meeting Diverse Global Mobility Needs
With a core strategy of "Platform-based R&D and Modular Components," EZI has built a hierarchical, full-scenario product portfolio. This approach ensures technological consistency while enabling rapid adaptation to varied regional markets worldwide.
1. Electric Motorcycle Series: Covering Mainstream Global Use Cases
All exhibited e-motorcycles are developed based on EZI’s self-developed scenario-specific platforms, achieving precise alignment between technology and user needs.
- HYPEVOLT focuses on "Lightweight & High Efficiency," equipped with a high-power motor and an intelligent TFT interactive system. It combines multi-mode riding and distinctive lighting design to redefine urban commuting.
- HYPERIDES is positioned as an "All-Terrain Adventure E-Motorcycle." It features a high-efficiency mid-drive motor, an all-terrain chassis system, a VA anti-glare instrument panel, and matrix LED lighting for seamless transition from city streets to off-road exploration.
- TECOJET, built on EZI’s self-developed urban commuting platform, comes with automotive-style matrix headlights, a 7-inch smart dashboard, OTA upgrade capability, TCS, hill hold control, and energy recovery, demonstrating deep integration of intelligence and safety.
- VTR01, a "Multi-Functional Sports Scooter," is powered by a 3000W hub motor with a top speed of 80km/h. It includes a 7-inch VA screen, TCS, cruise control, and a removable lithium battery, balancing performance, safety, and convenience.
2. Leisure Mobility Series: Expanding Green Scenarios Globally
Making its Canton Fair debut, the G202 Electric Golf Cart represents a key move in EZI’s strategy to expand from personal commuting to service-wide scenarios.
Built on EZI’s modular architecture, the G202 maintains the brand’s performance and safety standards while being tailored for leisure applications. It is equipped with a 5000W AC motor, offers a range of over 80km, and features a compact body and stable chassis suited for various environments. Its silent operation and zero-emission attributes ideally support low-carbon operations in resorts, golf courses, and similar green zones, strengthening EZI’s "Full-Scenario Electric Light Mobility Ecosystem."
Global Ecosystem Strategy: EZI Builds a New Paradigm for Worldwide Electric Light Mobility
The opening day’s order success not only validates the global competitiveness of EZI’s products but also confirms the foresight of its "Platform-driven, Full-Scenario Ecosystem" strategy. Through standardized R&D and modular components, EZI achieves rapid product iteration and efficient global market adaptation, consistently steering the industry from fragmented innovation toward systematic upgrading.
About EZI：
Founded in 2023 by the Keeway Group, EZI is a global electric light mobility solution provider guided by the brand philosophy "EZI, EASY GO." Through its in-house R&D system and digital supply chain, EZI is committed to providing worldwide users with full-scenario electric light mobility products and services, building a sustainable future for smart and green transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: Keeway Group
Contact: Ray Feng
Email: Ezi.brand.sc@keeway.com
Website: https://www.keeway.com/int-en, https://www.ezi-motor.com/