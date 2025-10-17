Bitania Launches as a Privacy-First, No-KYC P2P Crypto Exchange

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitania.com, a zero KYC, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange marketplace, has launched. Available worldwide, Bitania brings a privacy-first, no-KYC trading experience for users to trade cryptos all across the globe. Built on the premise of privacy, Bitania is fully ready to allow the users the ability to buy, sell and trade crypto without sharing any of their personal information. You don’t even need an email to sign up.

With privacy becoming very scarce online, Bitania allows users full control of their data. No longer will a user have to worry about the invasive identity verification exchanges required. Bitania offers instant and immediate trading opportunities free from KYC requirements. The user will simply start trading without having to fill out lengthy forms and sharing sensitive information.

Privacy and Security at the Core





Bitania utilizes a zero personal data collection platform which guarantees your anonymity for the duration of each transaction. The exchange is decentralized and it uses state-of-the-art encryption protocols to protect your data and funds from any prying eyes. With 24/7 security monitoring and IP protection via Tor network, Bitania is a stronghold for privacy in the crypto space.

Trade with Complete Anonymity

At Bitania.com , privacy is not just a feature; it is the core of all operations. Users can trade in confidence and with the assurance that their identity is protected through secure encryptions. Whether you are trading Bitcoin, Monero (XMR), or just exchanging between the two, all your transactions will remain private, and no one has access to your activity.

Bitania Brings the Privacy Power of Monero to More Users

Monero, the leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, is available on Bitania.com with a variety of easy payment methods. That includes PayPal, credit cards, gift cards, cash by mail, and even Bitcoin. It provides a simple process for buying Monero instantly without revealing your identity.

Key Bitania.com Features Include:

No KYC, no identity verification — trade instantly and anonymously



Zero collection of personal data



Communications are secured using end-to-end encryption



IP protection using Tor



Decentralized, secure infrastructure



24/7 security monitoring



Multiple payment options including PayPal, cards, cash, and crypto



Bitcoin to Monero conversion (and vice versa) with instant anonymous trading

“We built Bitania because every user of crypto space has the right to privacy and freedom,” said a spokesperson for Bitania.

“We aim to create a safe, user-friendly platform where you can trade crypto without compromising your privacy or freedom. Bitania is truly the new LocalMonero — with greater flexibility, security, and accessibility.”

Bitania.com has officially launched — experience secure, no-KYC crypto trading designed for true privacy.

About Bitania.com

Bitania is a no-KYC, privacy-oriented P2P cryptocurrency exchange that aims to empower users by offering a safe and anonymous platform to trade digital assets. Bitania was built with privacy in mind, allowing users to transact freely without compromising security.

