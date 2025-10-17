Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Industry Report 2025: A $4.34 Billion Market in 2024 - Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market was valued at USD 4.34 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 5.54 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.14%. The Saudi Arabia light commercial vehicles market is witnessing significant momentum driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, infrastructure development, and fleet modernization initiatives across industries.







Increasing demand for efficient transportation of goods has pushed businesses to invest in versatile and durable light commercial vehicles such as vans and pickups. A shift toward vehicle electrification and digitization is also influencing buyer preferences, with logistics firms and fleet operators actively exploring models with lower emissions and smart telematics integration. The market is further benefiting from rising small and medium enterprise activity and favorable financing options that reduce entry barriers for commercial vehicle ownership.



Growth in E-Commerce and Last-Mile Delivery Demand



The surge in e-commerce has significantly amplified the need for efficient last-mile delivery networks, making light commercial vehicles indispensable for logistics operators. As consumer expectations for faster and more frequent deliveries grow, businesses are optimizing their fleet operations by deploying agile and compact vehicles capable of navigating urban and suburban environments. Light commercial vehicles offer a flexible platform for handling small-to-medium parcel volumes while ensuring timely dispatch across diversified delivery routes. This demand extends beyond large corporations to small enterprises and courier services that rely on LCVs for their daily operations.



For instance, in January 2025, Saudi Arabia's e-commerce sales via Mada cards surged 44.64% year-on-year to SAR 20.87 billion ($5.56 billion), with transaction volumes rising 33.65% to 111.42 million. This growth reflects increasing digital payment adoption, widespread use of NFC-enabled devices, and rising consumer spending power. Physical retail point-of-sale sales reached SAR 58.21 billion, up 8.19% year-on-year, driven by sectors like restaurants, cafes, and food outlets accounting for nearly 30% of spending. Jewelry sales led POS category growth with a 24.71% annual increase, while clothing and footwear rose 14% to SAR 3.68 billion. Miscellaneous goods and services spending totaled SAR 7.07 billion, representing 12% of POS expenditure.



High Acquisition and Maintenance Costs of Advanced LCVs



While modern light commercial vehicles offer improved fuel efficiency, telematics, and emissions performance, the upfront costs for acquiring such models can be prohibitive for small businesses or budget-conscious operators. Vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), lightweight materials, and alternative fuel technologies often carry premium price tags.



For companies seeking to transition to electric or hybrid LCVs, the lack of cost parity with conventional internal combustion engine models remains a key deterrent. Beyond purchase costs, maintenance expenses for high-tech systems, battery replacements, and software updates can burden operational budgets, especially in low-margin industries. Even routine servicing can be expensive due to the growing complexity of vehicle architecture. These cost challenges can delay fleet renewal cycles and limit the adoption of newer, more efficient models.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Key Market Players

Renault (Wallan Trading Company)

Toyota (Abdul Latif Jameel Company Ltd.)

Ford (Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.)

ISUZU (Al Yemni Motors Company)

Daimler (Juffali Commercial Vehicles

Mitsubishi (ALESAYI MOTORS)

Nissan Saudi Arabia Co. LTD

General Motors Company

Hyundai motor Company (Wallan Trading Company)

Audi Volkswagen Middle East FZE

Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market, By Vehicle Type:

Light Bus

Light Trucks and Chassis Cabs

Vans

Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market, By End User:

Government

Private

Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market, By Application:

Ambulance

Logistics & Goods Carrier

Refrigerated Goods Carrier

Shuttle Buses

Oil & Gas

Waste Management

Cargo

Construction Material

Others

Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicles Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Western

Southern

Eastern

