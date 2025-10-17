Security Printing Services Market Size, Segments, Share and Companies (2025-34)

Ottawa, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global security printing services market size was recorded at USD 33.16 billion in 2025 and is forecast to increase to USD 48.43 billion in 2034, as per findings from a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market growth is driven by the increasing integration of digital technologies, such as QR codes and RFID tags, with physical documents, the advancement of anti-counterfeiting measures like holograms and microprinting, and a growing focus on biometric security features in IDs and passports. Additionally, the rising development of smart inks, demand for environmentally sustainable solutions, and the need to secure both physical and digital documents are contributing to market growth.

What is Security Printing?

Security printing is the process of producing documents and products with built-in features designed to prevent tampering, counterfeiting, and unauthorized duplication. This involves the use of specialized techniques and materials, such as holograms, special inks, and watermarks, to add layers of protection to items like banknotes, cheques, passports, and event tickets. These services are commonly used for documents and products that require a high level of authenticity, integrity, and traceability. The security printing industry is being driven by the growing threat of counterfeiting and fraud, which is increasing the demand for secure documents such as currency, identification cards, and travel documents.

What are the Latest Trends in the Security Printing Services Market?

Integration of Digital Authentication Methods



The adoption of digital authentication technologies provides a multi-layered defense against increasingly sophisticated counterfeiters. Solutions such as QR codes, NFC tags, and blockchain enhance traditional physical security features, enabling more secure, efficient, and accessible verification for both companies and consumers. These technologies allow instant product authentication using smartphones or compatible devices, empowering consumers and supply chain partners to verify authenticity in real-time, thereby strengthening brand trust and transparency.

Environmental Sustainability



Driven by rising consumer expectations, regulatory demands, and corporate responsibility goals, the security printing industry is under pressure to reduce its environmental footprint. As a resource-intensive sector, it is increasingly adopting greener practices and sustainable materials. Companies are moving toward eco-friendly substrates such as recycled paper and alternative fibers like bamboo, grass, or cocoa husks, helping minimize deforestation and improve sustainability in production.

Integration of Digital and Blockchain Technologies



A significant shift is occurring towards hybrid security solutions that combine physical and digital authentication methods. Over 55% of new security printed documents now feature machine-readable biometric identifiers such as fingerprint or iris data. Additionally, 38% of new projects are utilizing blockchain technology to verify the authenticity of printed materials, enhancing traceability and reducing fraud.

Expansion of Smart and Secure Document Solutions



Governments worldwide are increasing investments in secure documentation, such as vaccination certificates. This trend reflects a broader move towards digital identity solutions and secure document issuance.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Security Printing Services Market?

Advancements in anti-counterfeiting technology are driving market growth by increasing demand for sophisticated and robust printed security features. The use of unique serial numbers, barcodes, and QR codes on printed materials enables strong track-and-trace capabilities throughout the supply chain.

Customers and retailers can instantly verify a product’s authenticity by scanning a code with a smartphone. While initially focused on currency and government IDs, security printing has expanded into high-value and sensitive sectors such as electronics, luxury goods, pharmaceuticals, and automotive parts. For example, the pharmaceutical industry relies heavily on secure packaging to combat counterfeit drugs.

Limitations & Challenges in the Security Printing Services Market

Key challenges include the high cost of advanced technologies, the complexity of integrating new security features into existing systems, and the ongoing race to outpace increasingly sophisticated counterfeiters. Additional hurdles involve navigating diverse regulatory requirements, addressing the environmental impact of materials and processes, and ensuring data security against cyber threats, particularly with the rise of remote work.

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Security Printing Services Market?

North America led the market while capturing the largest share in 2024. This is because strong government and financial sector demand for anti-counterfeiting measures, advanced technological infrastructure, and strict regulations for securing documents such as currency and passports. Stringent government mandates to combat counterfeiting and fraud have driven consistent demand for high-security printing solutions.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. security printing services market is growing rapidly, fueled by increasing concerns over counterfeiting and fraud, and rising demand for advanced security features like holograms, RFID tags, and biometric authentication. While lithographic printing remains the largest segment, digital and inkjet printing methods are growing faster due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Canada Market Trends

The Canadian security printing services market is expected to grow at a steady rate, driven by increasing counterfeiting concerns and the adoption of advanced anti-counterfeiting technologies such as holograms and RFID. There is also a rising trend of integrating conventional printing with digital authentication methods, including QR codes and blockchain technology, to improve traceability and verification of printed materials.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of Asia Pacific in the Security Printing Services Market?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market. The rise in counterfeit goods, fake currency, and forged documents is driving demand for advanced high-security printing solutions. Increasing incidents of counterfeit banknotes and consumer product piracy across the region further fuel this growth. Additionally, the thriving pharmaceutical industry, especially in India, heightens the need for secure packaging, including tamper-evident seals and specialized barcodes to ensure product authenticity.

China Market Trends

China’s market growth is supported by government initiatives focused on secure documents such as IDs and passports, increased investment in anti-counterfeiting technologies, and integration of digital elements like QR codes and biometrics. The adoption of biometric features such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning is a key trend for enhancing security in passports and ID cards. Government documents and personal IDs remain major application areas.

Japan Market Trends

There is a high demand for sophisticated security features like digital watermarks, holograms, and multi-layered security elements to combat advanced counterfeiting. Hybrid printing techniques that combine traditional security features with digital information embedding are gaining traction. Smart inks, including UV and thermochromic inks, are also widely used to add additional security layers.

Segment Outlook

Application Insights

The legal & government documents segment dominated the security printing services market in 2024. This is due to the high demand for secure documents like passports, visas, and identification cards to prevent counterfeiting and detect theft and fraud. Governments and legal bodies need advanced security features, such as holograms and RFID chips, along with specialized paper, to guarantee the integrity and authenticity of vital documents and to comply with regulatory mandates. Moreover, governments increasingly usage security printing technologies like holograms, embedded threads, microprinting, and even RFID chips to deter tampering and also verify authenticity.

The banknotes segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for advanced anti-counterfeiting measures, the continued reliance on physical currency in expanding nations, and the ongoing cycle of printing and replacing old banknotes. Despite the growth of digital payments, cash remains a dominant form of transaction in various parts of the world, particularly in developing countries across Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, ensuring a continued need for physical currency.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Market

In September 2024, HP Indigo and Agfa declared a unique variable design security solution for various brand protection and even security printing. HP Indigo Secure Studio Powered by ECO3 makes unique graphic designs with endless variations.



Top Security Printing Services Market Players

HP Development Company, L.P.

CSX

3M Company

NanoGrafix

OMR Technologies

Thales Group

Security Print Solutions Limited

Eltronis

Authentix

Fluke Infotech

Arrow System Inc.

SPGPrints

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Banknotes

Legal & Government Documents

Cheques

Personal ID

Certificates

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



