Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Industry Report 2025: Market Was Valued at USD 347.32 Million in 2024, and is Expected to Reach USD 488.23 Million by 2030

The Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market was valued at USD 347.32 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 488.23 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.80%.

The Saudi Arabia OTR (Off-the-Road) tire market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the country's ongoing economic diversification under Vision 2030, which emphasizes infrastructure development, mining expansion, and agricultural modernization. Large-scale construction projects such as NEOM, The Line, Red Sea Project, and Qiddiya are significantly fueling demand for construction machinery, thereby increasing the consumption of OTR tires. The Kingdom's push to unlock mineral wealth through initiatives like the Saudi Mining Investment Law and investments in new mining zones has led to rising deployment of heavy-duty vehicles, boosting tire sales in the mining sector.







Moreover, growing investments in logistics hubs and industrial zones are supporting demand for material handling equipment, further driving the OTR tire market. Another major growth factor is the increasing shift toward mechanized and precision agriculture, which is creating a need for advanced farm machinery and associated tire types. The market is also experiencing a surge in replacement demand due to the wear-and-tear cycle of OTR vehicles operating in harsh environments. Technological advancements in tire durability, puncture resistance, and fuel efficiency are gaining traction, along with rising awareness about tire maintenance and lifecycle optimization.



Additionally, the increasing availability of radial tires, which offer better performance and longevity than traditional bias tires, is gradually changing buyer preferences. The influx of global tire manufacturers and expansion of distribution networks are enhancing accessibility and aftersales services across the Kingdom. Although OEM demand is rising in tandem with new equipment sales, the replacement segment continues to dominate due to the operational intensity of construction and mining activities. Environmental concerns and regulatory frameworks are also encouraging the use of sustainable tire designs and retreading solutions.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia's strategic geographic position and role as a regional logistics hub support the broader growth of OTR vehicle use across sectors, reinforcing long-term tire demand. As market competition intensifies, both global and domestic players are focusing on product innovation, price competitiveness, and localized strategies to capture market share, making the Saudi Arabia OTR tire market increasingly dynamic and opportunity-rich.



Key Market Drivers



Infrastructure and Construction Boom under Vision 2030

One of the most powerful drivers propelling the Saudi Arabia OTR tire market is the massive infrastructure and construction development occurring under the Vision 2030 initiative. As part of its ambitious plan to diversify the economy away from oil, the Kingdom has launched several mega projects such as NEOM, The Line, Qiddiya, Red Sea Global, and Diriyah Gate, each involving extensive use of heavy construction equipment and earth-moving machinery. Significant projects include the Riyadh Metro (USD?22.5?billion, six lines; plus tendering a seventh), the King Salman Park ($23?billion government funding plus $15?billion private investment), and the Jeddah Central project ($20?billion), contributing $12.5?billion GDP by 2030.



These projects span a wide range of applications, from building entire futuristic cities and smart transportation corridors to luxury tourism destinations and entertainment hubs, all of which require a massive influx of OTR vehicles such as loaders, bulldozers, dump trucks, and graders. These machines operate under demanding conditions and necessitate high-performance, durable OTR tires capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, rough terrain, and prolonged usage. Furthermore, the government's continued emphasis on urbanization, road network expansion, smart city development, and transport infrastructure, including airports and seaports, is further reinforcing the demand for construction equipment and, by extension, their tires. The resulting surge in both new equipment procurement and replacement tire demand across these high-value, long-term construction activities has made the construction sector a cornerstone driver for the OTR tire market in the Kingdom.



Key Market Challenges

Harsh Environmental Conditions and Accelerated Tire Wear



One of the most persistent challenges in the Saudi Arabia OTR tire market is the impact of extreme environmental conditions on tire performance and longevity. The Kingdom's climate is characterized by high ambient temperatures, abrasive desert terrain, and frequent sandstorms - all of which significantly accelerate tire wear and reduce operational efficiency. OTR vehicles, whether used in construction, mining, or agriculture, must operate under intense thermal and mechanical stress, leading to more frequent tire failures, tread separation, or sidewall damage.



In sectors such as mining and material handling, where operations run 24/7 and equipment carries heavy loads over rugged terrain, the risk of blowouts or reduced traction can severely affect productivity and safety. This leads to higher maintenance costs, frequent downtime, and increased pressure on fleet operators to maintain a large inventory of replacement tires.



Moreover, tire manufacturers often need to develop custom solutions with higher heat resistance and puncture-proof features, which can be costly and take longer to deploy. While technological innovation is helping mitigate some of these issues, the cost and availability of such advanced tire variants remain limited, particularly outside major urban centers. Thus, the need for constant tire maintenance and frequent replacements continues to pose operational and financial hurdles for end users across all major OTR segments in the country.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Preference for Radial Tire Technology over Bias Tires



One of the most notable trends in the Saudi OTR tire market is the increasing shift in preference from traditional bias-ply tires to radial tires, especially among large fleet operators and industrial buyers. Radial tires offer significant advantages over bias tires, including better heat dissipation, reduced rolling resistance, longer tread life, and improved fuel efficiency. These characteristics make them particularly suitable for high-load applications in construction, mining, and material handling - sectors that dominate Saudi Arabia's OTR landscape.



As awareness of lifecycle cost advantages grows, buyers are increasingly willing to pay a premium for radial tires that reduce overall operating costs through improved durability and performance. This trend is supported by the growing availability of radial tire models from leading global brands such as Michelin, Bridgestone, and Continental, which are enhancing their presence in the Saudi market through authorized distributors and service networks.

Furthermore, radial tires are increasingly being engineered for specific OTR use-cases, such as underground mining or desert terrain navigation, adding value to end users through specialized performance. While bias tires still dominate in the replacement segment due to their lower upfront cost and simpler construction, the market trajectory is gradually favoring radials as equipment sophistication and operational expectations rise across industries in the Kingdom.

