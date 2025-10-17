Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd (NSE: DUCON) — CMD’s Strategic Update Underscores Strong Momentum, Innovation Push & Investor Upside

THANE, India, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd today issued a comprehensive update from its CMD, Mr. Aron Govil, highlighting a period of robust financial performance, operational discipline and new strategic investments in emerging clean-tech domains. The company is positioning itself for sustained growth and compelling investor value in the coming years.

Financial Performance & Returns: A Strong Upward Trajectory

According to the audited results for FY 2025, Ducon delivered a consolidated total income of ₹452.42 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of 7.84 %. EBITDA rose sharply to ₹31.47 crore, a 43.2 % increase over the prior year, with EBITDA margins expanding to 6.96 %, a 172 basis point gain. On the bottom line, net profit advanced to ₹13.55 crore — a 77.66 % surge — with net margins reaching 2.99 %.

The Q4 FY25 alone also showed strong momentum: total income for the quarter rose to ₹119.33 crore (up 11.41 % YoY), EBITDA reached ₹8.90 crore (19.16 % YoY growth), and net profit stood at ₹3.61 crore (up 15.91 %). These results mark a clear inflection in operational efficiency, cost control and disciplined execution.

Further underpinning this momentum, in Q1 FY25 the company had already posted a striking 406 % growth in PAT, on revenue growth of ~20 %, demonstrating resilience and ability to scale profits from a modest base. Over the first 9 months of FY25 (ended December 31, 2024), Ducon recorded consolidated sales of ₹333.09 crore (vs. ₹312.40 crore prior year) and net income of ₹9.94 crore (vs. ₹4.51 crore), reflecting ~121 % earnings growth.

The financials bear strong return potential: margins are expanding, top line is growing, and leverage is being managed with care. This trajectory suggests improving free cash flow and an attractive internal rate of return on new capital deployments.

CEO Outlook & Strategic Messaging

In his address, Mr. Arun Govil emphasized the dual pillars driving Ducon’s transformation: operational excellence and strategic innovation. He remarked, “We are proud to report a strong financial performance for FY25… our focused efforts on enhancing operational efficiency and prudent cost management have translated into a robust 43.2 % increase in EBITDA and a 77.66 % surge in net profit — clear indicators of disciplined execution and strategic alignment.”

Govil underscored that Ducon’s near-term priority is to build scalable core businesses while selectively investing in future growth vectors.

Innovation & New Technology Forays:

Beyond its core EPC and environmental control business, Ducon is stepping into the rapidly evolving carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) landscape. In September 2025, the company launched a research & development initiative focused on solvent-based carbon capture technology, aiming to scale from bench experiments to pilot deployment.

Ducon’s management sees significant strategic optionality in this space: as the CCUS ecosystem matures (capture, compression, transport, utilization, storage), the firm expects opportunities for partnerships, licensing, and integrated platform expansion that can materially enhance returns on invested capital.

This move reinforces Ducon’s positioning as more than a legacy EPC player — it signals ambition to be a technology integrator in clean energy transitions. As global and Indian climate commitments intensify, Ducon hopes to ride tailwinds of regulatory incentives, carbon credit mechanisms and industrial decarbonization demand.

Hydrogen Mobility Manufacturing:

In a strategic diversification, Ducon is now setting up manufacturing of hydrogen mobility components (such as fuel cell subassemblies, bipolar plates, hydrogen storage/valve systems) at its existing Thane campus. The CEO noted, “Our Thane facility is being upgraded to produce hydrogen mobility modules under stringent quality controls — this gives us direct access to the fast-growing hydrogen fuel mobility supply chain and shortens our development cycles.”

Carbon Capture & Clean Energy:

India Market Potential: Hydrogen & CCUS

The Indian hydrogen market is forecast to grow significantly: by 2030, it is projected to be worth US$ 2,429.3 million (approx. ₹20,000+ crore) with a CAGR of ~7.6 %. (Grand View Research)

(approx. ₹20,000+ crore) with a CAGR of ~7.6 %. (Grand View Research) The mobility side (hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, buses, trucks) is also expected to scale rapidly, with hydrogen mobility viewed as a key enabler of India’s drive toward zero-emission transport.

The Indian carbon capture & storage market (a subset of CCUS) is projected to reach USD 137.3 million by 2030, growing at ~10.3 % CAGR from 2025. (Grand View Research)

by 2030, growing at ~10.3 % CAGR from 2025. (Grand View Research) National policy targets and planning envisage India achieving up to 750 million metric tons/year of CO₂ capture capacity by 2050, with cluster-based deployment models. (Trade.gov / S&P Global / NITI Aayog)

In 2025, the Indian government rolled out a ₹38,900 crore CCUS program, with ~₹19,500 crore in direct funding support, aimed at catalyzing demonstration and scale projects across sectors such as cement, steel, power, chemicals.



Given Ducon’s EPA / flue gas control experience, its strategic push into CCUS places it in a favorable position to capture work across capture, compression, transport, utilization, storage and licensing segments as the CCUS ecosystem evolves.

Investment Case: Why Ducon May Outperform

Improving Margins & Earnings Leverage — margin expansion and rising net profit suggest operational gearing is working. Clean Tech in Core Domain — FGD systems and environmental control are aligned with compliance-driven demand in power, cement, steel, and heavy industries. Growth Optionality via CCUS — early entry into carbon capture gives Ducon an option on a high-growth, technology-led market. Prudent Capital Deployment — the balance between stabilizing core business and incremental innovation reduces downside risk. Strong Leadership & Governance — recent reappointments of key executives and governance enhancements underscore managerial continuity.



Forward Outlook & Guidance

While Ducon has not issued definitive financial guidance, CEO Govil reaffirmed commitment to consistent value creation. The company will provide forward updates as major technical, commercial and customer milestones are met in its carbon capture program. In parallel, the EPC & FGD order book is expected to grow, driven by stricter environmental norms and decarbonization demand.

In summary, Ducon’s latest performance and strategic direction make a compelling case for investors: strong returns already delivered, a core business with tailwinds, and optional upside in nascent clean-tech domains.

About Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Ducon Infratechnologies is a technology-led infrastructure and clean energy company (NSE: DUCON) focused on environmental control, emission management, industrial EPC, bulk material handling, and emerging clean tech domains. The firm has deep experience in flue gas desulfurization, pollution control systems, and is now expanding into carbon capture and other frontier technologies.

Media Contact

Investor Relations, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd

Email: rkumar@duconinfra.co.in

Forward-looking statements in this release are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

