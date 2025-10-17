Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Research Report 2025: A $12.24 Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Increasing Investment in Digital Infrastructure, and Smart City Projects Like NEOM

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market was valued at USD 3.58 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 22.74%. Big Data Analytics in Saudi Arabia refers to the process of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting massive volumes of data from various sectors such as healthcare, finance, oil & gas, retail, and government services.







This data is used to uncover patterns, trends, and insights that support better decision-making. With the rapid expansion of digital platforms and smart technologies, organizations are using big data tools to improve efficiency, customer experience, and overall performance. The market includes a wide range of solutions, from data storage and processing to advanced predictive analytics and real-time intelligence systems.



The market is witnessing strong growth, primarily driven by Vision 2030 - a national plan to diversify the economy and modernize the country through digital innovation. The Saudi government is heavily investing in smart cities (like NEOM), e-government services, and digital infrastructure. These efforts are generating huge volumes of data, creating a rising demand for analytics solutions. Additionally, the increasing use of IoT devices, 5G networks, and cloud computing platforms is further contributing to the explosion of data that needs to be managed and analyzed effectively.



The Saudi Big Data Analytics market is expected to grow significantly as both public and private sectors adopt data-driven strategies. With initiatives by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and rising interest from international tech firms, the market will benefit from increased investment, talent development, and innovation. As digital transformation continues across all industries, the demand for big data analytics will remain a key driver of growth in the Saudi economy.



Government Vision and National Digital Transformation Strategy



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strategic commitment to digital transformation under its Vision 2030 framework is one of the primary forces driving the adoption and growth of big data analytics across the nation. The government aims to diversify the economy beyond oil dependency, placing technology and data at the center of national development. As a result, ministries and public sector organizations have begun leveraging big data analytics for urban planning, public safety, healthcare improvements, and administrative efficiency. Government-backed agencies such as the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) are spearheading data governance and AI policies that accelerate the use of analytics tools in both policy-making and citizen services.



Furthermore, initiatives like the National Data Bank and the open data platform (data.gov.sa) provide access to thousands of datasets for public use. These efforts aim to build a data economy where data is viewed as a national asset. The creation of mega-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Project also require complex data ecosystems to manage energy, infrastructure, and environmental sustainability. These projects inherently demand scalable, real-time analytics, making big data platforms essential. As of 2024, Saudi Arabia's national open data platform contains over 11,000 datasets provided by more than 100 government entities. These datasets span areas like healthcare, transportation, education, and finance. The availability of such a vast data reservoir not only fosters innovation in analytics applications but also encourages private sector collaboration and transparency in public services, supporting a data-driven governance model.



Data Privacy Regulation and Compliance Complexity



One of the most significant challenges to the growth of the Big Data Analytics Market in Saudi Arabia is the evolving regulatory environment surrounding data privacy and personal data protection. The implementation of the Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL), which came into effect under the governance of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, introduces a new level of compliance responsibility for both domestic and international organizations operating in the Kingdom. While the legislation aims to ensure the ethical use of data and safeguard individual rights, it also introduces complexities that businesses must navigate to avoid legal risks and operational delays. Organizations are required to establish robust data governance frameworks, conduct impact assessments, and manage consent mechanisms for data collection, processing, and cross-border transfer.



The regulatory requirements are further complicated by the fact that many organizations, especially in the private sector, are still in the early stages of data maturity. Many lack dedicated data protection officers, standardized data practices, or technical expertise to align with legal obligations. For international businesses looking to enter the Saudi market, differences in legal frameworks from their home jurisdictions add another layer of compliance challenge. While the government continues to provide guidance and transitional periods, the lack of clarity in certain provisions and the speed of regulatory evolution can deter rapid innovation and adoption of advanced analytics solutions. As data volumes increase, ensuring regulatory compliance while maintaining speed and flexibility in analytics operations becomes a major operational challenge.



Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Big Data Analytics



A leading trend transforming the Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market is the increasing convergence of artificial intelligence technologies with data analytics systems. Businesses and government entities are moving beyond traditional descriptive analytics toward more predictive and prescriptive models powered by artificial intelligence algorithms. These systems can automatically detect patterns, generate forecasts, and optimize decision-making without human intervention. This evolution is particularly relevant in sectors such as healthcare, logistics, finance, and urban development, where real-time insights can significantly enhance service delivery and operational efficiency.



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 has placed artificial intelligence as a central pillar of its digital transformation agenda, which naturally complements the country's growing reliance on big data analytics. Institutions like the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority are promoting the adoption of artificial intelligence-infused analytics platforms across industries. From predictive maintenance in energy facilities to automated customer segmentation in retail, the role of intelligent analytics continues to expand. This trend is enabling organizations to shift from reactive decision-making to proactive strategy execution based on continuous data-driven insights.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Saudi Telecom Company

Zain Saudi Arabia

Elm Company

Mozn AI Solutions

T SAB IT & Technology Consulting

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market, By Application:

Risk & Fraud Analytics

Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization

Internet of Things

Customer Analytics

Operational Analytics

Security Intelligence

Others

Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market, By Analytics Type:

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market, By End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Saudi Arabia Big Data Analytics Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/atctr6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment