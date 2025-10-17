Trade SPX / SPY With Candle Story - A ThinkorSwim Indicator that Reads Candle Psychology in Real Time by Coffee With Q Developers

George Town, Cayman Islands, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q Developers Introduce “Candle Story” — A ThinkorSwim Indicator that Reads Candle Psychology in Real Time

The Coffee With Q Developers, led by Qamar Zaman, today announced the release of his new Algo Candle Story, a new ThinkorSwim indicator designed to visualize real-time candle psychology and institutional behavior directly on live trading charts.



Candle Story is a Think or Swim Custom Indicator available ideally for ZERO DTE trading SPX / SPY as invite only script. See details below.

This innovative indicator replaces cluttered chart bubbles with a clean, live top label system that decodes every candle as it forms — identifying when market conditions shift between Strong, Normal, Weak, and Hidden (Trap) phases.

“Our goal was to help traders see what institutions see,” said Qamar Zaman, Founder of Coffee With Q and the Q Training Program. “Candle Story translates raw price movement into a readable psychological map so traders can make more informed decisions — not emotional ones.”

About Candle Story

The Q Algo Candle Story indicator is part of the Coffee With Q educational and toolset ecosystem. It allows traders to interpret price action using behavioral logic rather than static indicators. The system displays live candle categories on the chart header — providing immediate feedback on institutional intent as the market evolves.

Key Highlights:

Each candle’s internal psychology is decoded as it forms. Clean visual presentation: No chart bubbles or clutter — only top labels.



No chart bubbles or clutter — only top labels. Behavioral classification system: Reads Strong, Normal, Weak, and Hidden (Trap) signals.



Reads and signals. Hidden candle detection: Identifies “Hidden Bullish” or “Hidden Bearish” moves, often linked with engineered liquidity traps.



Identifies “Hidden Bullish” or “Hidden Bearish” moves, often linked with engineered liquidity traps. ThinkorSwim compatibility: Works seamlessly with VWAP, trendlines, and QZ Maverick levels.



Bridging Institutional Logic and Retail Tools

Institutional traders often analyze candle structures, wick strength, and price behavior to gauge liquidity and intent. Candle Story brings that capability to retail traders in a simplified visual format — transforming raw data into readable narrative signals without relying on lagging indicators.

“Every candle tells a story — of who’s in control and who’s fading out,” said Zaman. “Our developers built Candle Story to teach traders how to read that story as it unfolds, one bar at a time.”

About Coffee With Q Developers

Coffee With Q Developers is a global innovation team working alongside Qamar Zaman, a data journalist, day trader, and member of the Forbes Council. The team builds next-generation educational and trading visualization tools that merge storytelling, algorithmic logic, and institutional frameworks to help traders develop professional-grade insight and discipline.

For more information about Q Algo Candle Story, visit www.coffeewithq.com or follow Coffee With Q on social media.

Media Contact:

Coffee With Q Developers

press@coffeewithq.com

www.coffeewithq.com

To experience “Trade ZERO DTE SPX with Candle Story,” available by invite only, or to request an interview with Qamar Zaman, please contact az@kisspr.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Trading and investing in financial markets involve significant risk and may result in the loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results.