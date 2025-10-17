Gold Global Strategic Business Research Report 2025

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Historically, gold has played a central role in many economies and has been used as a stable foundation for monetary systems. Even today, countries hold large reserves of gold as a safeguard to stabilize national economies and as a hedge against inflation or economic uncertainty. This precious metal is mined in several countries, with China, Australia, Russia, and the United States being the largest producers. The process of mining gold can be intensive and complex, involving extensive exploration, excavation, and processing.

What Drives the Growth of the Gold Market?



The growth in the gold market is driven by several factors. Economic volatility and uncertainty often lead investors to gold as a safe store of value, pushing up its price and demand. Technological advancements that lower the cost of gold extraction and processing also contribute to market growth by sustaining its supply at lower costs.

Moreover, the expansion of the middle class in emerging economies boosts demand for gold jewelry and ornaments, further propelling the market. Additionally, as new uses for gold in technology and medicine are developed, its industrial demand continues to expand. Global trade policies and geopolitical tensions can also impact the gold market, influencing investor behavior and gold prices.



How Are Technological Advancements Impacting Gold Production and Use?



Technological advancements have significantly transformed the methods of extracting and processing gold, increasing efficiency and environmental sustainability. Modern techniques in gold mining include bio-mining, which uses microbial processes to extract gold from ore and reduce the environmental impact associated with traditional extraction methods such as cyanide leaching. In gold refining, advancements have streamlined processes to reduce waste and improve the purity of the final product.

Technology has also expanded the use of gold beyond adornment and currency into applications such as electronics, where gold`s excellent conductivity makes it valuable for use in high-end connectors and circuit boards, and healthcare, where it is used in diagnostic procedures and treatments.



What Are the Current Market Dynamics Influencing Gold Demand?



The demand for gold is influenced by various factors that make it unique compared to other commodities. It is driven not only by its practical uses in jewelry and technology but also by its role as an investment vehicle. During times of economic uncertainty, gold is often seen as a `safe haven` investment due to its intrinsic value and historical reliability.

This has been evident during economic downturns, where an increase in investment demand for gold often offsets the declines in its industrial and jewelry use. Additionally, the growing middle class in emerging markets has spurred demand for gold jewelry, particularly in countries like China and India, where gold is deeply woven into the cultural fabric. Central bank policies, inflation rates, and currency stability also significantly affect gold prices and investment demand.

Key Insights:

The Jewelry segment is expected to reach 3.0 Thousand Tonnes by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Bars & Coins segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

The U.S. market was valued at 1.2 Thousand Tonnes in 2024, and China is forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach 1.4 Thousand Tonnes by 2030.

