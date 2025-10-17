New Zealand Gold Ore Mining Industry Report 2025: Market Analysis Report 2015-2030

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Ore Mining in New Zealand - Market Analysis Report 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
The Gold Ore Mining industry has performed poorly over the past five years despite higher gold prices and a weaker New Zealand dollar, with industry output declining over the period. As gold is a valuable resource and a good store of value, inflationary and economic concerns around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the world gold price increasing in US dollar terms over the period. Gold's role as a store of value has been maintained over the past five years due to central banks around the world continuing to purchase the precious metal.
Industry players extract gold ore using opencast and underground mining techniques. The industry includes firm that use a gold ore beneficiation process, which is carried out before final smelting and refining. The industry also includes gold dore bar production (semi-pure gold bullion bar).
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
- Oceana Gold Holdings (New Zealand) Limited
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
