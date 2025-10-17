Queen Foundation Repair Announces New Service Location to Meet Rising Demand

CHARLOTTE, NC, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Queen Foundation Repair announced the opening of a new service location designed to expand the company's capacity for structural foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, and drainage system installation. The expansion responds to increased homeowner demand driven by shifting soil conditions, seasonal rainfall, and an aging housing stock in the Charlotte metropolitan area and nearby communities, including Matthews and Concord. By incorporating local project management and field crews, the company aims to reduce response times and enhance scheduling flexibility for inspections and repair work.

The new location will operate within Queen Foundation Repair's existing quality and safety framework, which includes licensed and insured teams, site-specific repair plans, and documented post-installation reviews. Services available through the Charlotte operation mirror the company's established offerings in North Carolina, focusing on stabilizing settling foundations, mitigating moisture intrusion in basements, remedying structural issues in crawl spaces, and installing or improving perimeter and interior drainage. Homeowners who schedule an inspection receive a written assessment and plan of work tailored to the observed conditions on the property.

"Charlotte's residential growth has created a clear need for dependable, code-compliant foundation and waterproofing solutions," said Marjohn Oviedo, CEO of Queen Foundation Repair. "This location enables our teams to mobilize faster, coordinate projects locally, and deliver a consistent standard of workmanship that aligns with the expectations of homeowners across North Carolina."

The company indicated that the Charlotte expansion will add skilled trade positions and support roles to manage estimate requests, field logistics, and warranty documentation. Technicians will be equipped to address common indicators of structural or water-related distress, including wall and brick cracking, floor deflection in pier-and-beam homes, and hydrostatic pressure affecting below-grade spaces. Where appropriate, repair plans may incorporate engineered components and manufacturer-specified materials, with installations documented for permitting and future reference.

"Establishing a local presence allows us to match the pace of demand without compromising process discipline," Oviedo added. "Our approach prioritizes thorough diagnosis, transparent scopes of work, and clear communication from inspection through final walkthrough."

Queen Foundation Repair noted that the Charlotte operation will coordinate directly with the company's customer service and scheduling teams to manage site visits and provide status updates during active projects. Homeowners can request an inspection through the company's website or by contacting the Charlotte number listed below. The organization maintains a transferable warranty on qualifying repairs in accordance with written terms supplied at the time of contracting.

Founded to provide durable, documented solutions to structural and moisture-related problems, Queen Foundation Repair serves homeowners throughout North Carolina, focusing on methodical assessments and practical repair plans. Additional information about services, coverage areas, and request procedures is available online. To learn more about the company, visit the Queen Foundation Repair website. For information about the Charlotte service area, please visit the local service page.

