AI in E-Commerce Market 2025-2029: Generative AI and Augmented Reality are Key Drivers in Expansion, Growing at 34.7% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in E-Commerce Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in e-commerce market is projected to expand by USD 26.79 billion from 2024 to 2029, registering a CAGR of 34.7% over the forecast period. This comprehensive report highlights key market dynamics such as size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, covering approximately 25 vendors.

With an up-to-date assessment of the current market scenario, the report underscores significant drivers, including the necessity for hyper-personalization, enhanced customer experience, the widespread adoption of big data, and the need for operational efficiency and cost optimization.

One key trend identified is the increasing use of generative AI for content and commerce management, enhancing market growth across several sectors. Additionally, the integration of AI with augmented reality for immersive commerce experiences and the democratization of AI tools for small and medium enterprises are anticipated to boost market demand.

The research is built on a robust foundation of primary and secondary data sources, including insights from industry participants. It encompasses detailed market sizing, regional segment analysis, and a vendor landscape review, along with forecasts backed by historical data.

The AI in e-commerce market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Technology:

Machine learning

NLP

Computer vision

Speech recognition

Others

By Application:

Product recommendations

Customer support

Inventory management

Dynamic pricing

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report includes the following focus areas:

Market sizing

Market forecast

Industry analysis

Comprehensive vendor analysis is conducted to bolster client market positioning. Detailed assessments of leading vendors such as A Mad Street Den, Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., and others, are provided to offer insights into upcoming trends and challenges shaping market growth. These insights aid companies in formulating strategies to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, analyzing key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions to present an extensive market scene. It's the result of meticulous primary and secondary research, providing a full competitive landscape and vendor selection methodology, with qualitative and quantitative analyses for accurate market growth predictions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

A Mad Street Den

Adobe Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc.

Clari Inc.

COVEO

Dynamic Yield Ltd.

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Klevu

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Shopify Inc.

Twilio Inc.

ViSenze Pte. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/is2r85

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.