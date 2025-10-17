Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 22% Increase In Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Net earnings for the third quarter of 2025 were $1.54 million, reflecting an increase of $273.6 thousand, or 21.57%, compared to the same period last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.48 for the third quarter of 2025, up from $0.39 for the same quarter in 2024. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 18.45% or by $690.7 thousand, to $4.43 million, as compared to $3.74 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date net earnings per share was $1.38 for the period ending September 30, 2025, and $1.17 for the same period last year.
Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s performance in the third quarter exceeded expectations, posting new record levels for total Deposits, total Loans, Revenue, Earnings and Earnings Per Share. We are also pleased to report that loan quality remains very strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at quarter-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO.
We are also proud to announce the opening of the Bank’s fifth location in Corona during the third quarter. The early performance of the new branch is very strong, with the location generating $20 million in new deposits.
The Bank’s Merchant Services program also continues to deliver reliable credit card processing services for its customers, with significant savings and improved cash-flow options.”
Financial Condition
As of September 30, 2025, total assets reached $488.9 million, representing an increase of $22.2 million, or 4.8%, from $466.7 million on December 31, 2024. Total deposits rose by $37.2 million, or 10.7%, to $386.0 million, up from $348.9 million on December 31, 2024. Core deposits accounted for 97.09% of total deposits as of September 30, 2025.
Gross loans increased by $5.5 million, or 2.7%, totaling $210.8 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The Bank reported no delinquent loans, and three non-performing loans on non-accrual status, as of September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank reported no delinquent loans and five non-performing loans on all on nonaccrual status. There were no Other Real Estate Owned (OREO) properties reported at either date.
Earnings
The Company reported net interest income of $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $423.0 million, while average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $223.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.79% for the third quarter of 2025. This compares favorably to the prior year’s third-quarter margin of 3.08%, based on average interest-earning assets of $442.1 million and average interest-bearing liabilities of $248.4 million.
Non-interest income totaled $891.7 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 12.44% compared to $793.1 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. Most of the increase was driven by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, which rose to $464.7 thousand—an increase of $19.6 thousand, or 4.4%, compared to $445.2 thousand in the same period last year. Merchant services processing revenue also contributed to the growth, totaling $205.4 thousand for the quarter, up $76.2 thousand, or 58.99%, from $129.2 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.
General and administrative expenses totaled $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2024. The largest component of these expenses was salary and benefits, which amounted to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, up from $1.5 million in the prior year.
Income tax expense for the quarter was $614.1 thousand, reflecting an increase of $114.5 thousand, or 22.9%, compared to $499.6 thousand for the same period last year. The Company’s effective income tax rate was approximately 28.5% for the period ending September 30, 2025, and 28.3 for the same period last year.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|As of 9/30/2025
|Sep-2025
Ending Balance
|Dec-2024
Ending Balance
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|59,780,405
|$
|45,256,619
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|59,780,405
|$
|45,256,619
|Fed Funds Sold
|$
|19,011
|$
|31,029
|Investment securities available for sale, net of zero
|allowance for credit losses
|$
|6,377,096
|$
|6,558,341
|Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero
|allowance for credit losses
|$
|191,649,332
|$
|190,701,756
|Total Investments
|$
|198,026,428
|$
|197,260,097
|Gross loans held for investments
|$
|210,758,905
|$
|205,235,497
|Deferred loan fees, net
|$
|(462,854
|)
|$
|(504,564
|)
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|$
|(4,646,798
|)
|$
|(4,623,740
|)
|Net Loans
|$
|205,649,253
|$
|200,107,193
|Stock investments, restricted, at cost
|$
|3,662,000
|$
|3,576,000
|Fixed assets, net
|$
|8,089,888
|$
|7,255,785
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|$
|1,575,248
|$
|1,539,505
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|$
|8,663,792
|$
|8,482,043
|Other Assets
|$
|3,452,044
|$
|3,170,159
|Total Assets
|$
|488,918,070
|$
|466,678,432
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|185,245,278
|$
|166,668,725
|Interest-bearing
|$
|200,800,711
|$
|182,200,703
|Total Deposits
|$
|386,045,989
|$
|348,869,428
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|$
|10,000,000
|$
|0
|Federal Reserve Bank borrowings
|$
|30,000,000
|$
|60,000,000
|Subordinated debt
|$
|10,000,000
|$
|10,000,000
|Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
|$
|3,093,000
|$
|3,093,000
|Accrued interest payable
|$
|426,691
|$
|132,812
|Other Liabilities
|$
|2,188,745
|$
|1,877,996
|Total Liabilities
|$
|441,754,425
|$
|423,973,236
|Shareholder Equity
|Common Stock **
|$
|10,502,558
|$
|10,502,558
|Retained Earnings
|$
|38,494,553
|$
|34,059,943
|Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities
|$
|(1,833,467
|)
|$
|(1,857,305
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|$
|47,163,644
|$
|42,705,196
|Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity
|$
|488,918,070
|$
|466,678,432
|** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 9/30/2025 and 12/31/2024
|Consolidated Statements of Net Income
|As of 9/30/2025
|Sep-2025
QTD Balance
|Sep-2024
QTD Balance
|Sep-2025
YTD Balance
|Sep-2024
YTD Balance
|Interest Income
|Interest & Fees On Loans
|$
|3,595,456
|$
|3,035,928
|$
|10,291,022
|$
|8,564,927
|Interest on Investment Securities
|$
|1,784,291
|$
|1,843,696
|$
|5,264,055
|$
|5,725,365
|Other Interest Income
|$
|247,797
|$
|661,305
|$
|680,824
|$
|2,181,584
|Total Interest Income
|$
|5,627,544
|$
|5,540,929
|$
|16,235,901
|$
|16,471,876
|Interest Expense
|Interest on Deposits
|$
|1,306,719
|$
|1,168,014
|$
|3,752,445
|$
|3,255,683
|Interest on Borrowings
|$
|289,488
|$
|945,921
|$
|1,032,636
|$
|3,256,138
|Total Interest Expense
|$
|1,596,207
|$
|2,113,935
|$
|4,785,081
|$
|6,511,821
|Net Interest Income
|$
|4,031,337
|$
|3,426,994
|$
|11,450,820
|$
|9,960,055
|Provision For Loan Losses
|$
|12,338
|$
|(14,173
|)
|$
|20,420
|$
|(15,312
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|$
|4,018,999
|$
|3,441,167
|$
|11,430,400
|$
|9,975,367
|Noninterest Income
|Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts
|$
|464,731
|$
|445,176
|$
|1,498,290
|$
|1,345,691
|Interchange Fees
|$
|111,218
|$
|113,647
|$
|328,169
|$
|308,680
|Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance
|$
|63,103
|$
|59,599
|$
|181,749
|$
|174,474
|Merchant Services Processing
|$
|205,396
|$
|129,184
|$
|525,442
|$
|410,722
|Other Miscellaneous Income
|$
|47,295
|$
|45,488
|$
|225,110
|$
|149,010
|Total Noninterest Income
|$
|891,743
|$
|793,094
|$
|2,758,760
|$
|2,388,577
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|1,585,182
|$
|1,521,825
|$
|4,805,947
|$
|4,444,120
|Occupancy and Equipment
|$
|223,345
|$
|182,813
|$
|624,704
|$
|515,286
|Merchant Services Processing
|$
|86,326
|$
|77,452
|$
|232,919
|$
|222,055
|Other Expenses
|$
|859,723
|$
|684,102
|$
|2,326,176
|$
|1,964,230
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|2,754,576
|$
|2,466,192
|$
|7,989,746
|$
|7,145,691
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|$
|2,156,164
|$
|1,768,070
|$
|6,199,415
|$
|5,218,253
|Provision For Income Tax
|$
|614,055
|$
|499,565
|$
|1,764,805
|$
|1,474,323
|Net Income
|$
|1,542,109
|$
|1,268,505
|$
|4,434,610
|$
|3,743,930
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.17
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.38
|$
|1.17
|Financial Highlights
|As of 9/30/2025
|Sep-2025
QTD
|Sep-2024
QTD
|Sep-2025
YTD
|Sep-2024
YTD
|Key Financial Ratios
|Annualized Return on Average Equity
|13.32
|%
|12.39
|%
|13.32
|%
|12.69
|%
|Annualized Return on Average Assets
|1.36
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.06
|%
|Net Interest Margin
|3.79
|%
|3.08
|%
|3.66
|%
|2.96
|%
|Core Efficiency Ratio
|55.95
|%
|58.44
|%
|56.23
|%
|57.87
|%
|Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans
|-0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|0.000
|%
|3 month ended
Sep-2025
QTD Avg
|3 month ended
Sep-2024
QTD Avg
|Sep-2025
YTD Avg
|Sep-2024
YTD Avg
|Average Balances
|(thousands, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|449,454
|$
|466,891
|$
|444,644
|$
|472,470
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|423,017
|$
|442,078
|$
|418,872
|$
|447,855
|Average interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|223,314
|$
|248,448
|$
|225,404
|$
|255,169
|Average gross loans
|$
|210,494
|$
|192,243
|$
|208,374
|$
|187,406
|Average deposits
|$
|375,657
|$
|344,433
|$
|367,519
|$
|335,191
|Average equity
|$
|46,041
|$
|40,630
|$
|44,638
|$
|39,297
|Sep-2025
QTD
|Dec-2024
YTD
|Credit Quality
|Non-performing loans
|$
|827,155
|$
|1,228,165
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.39
|%
|0.60
|%
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.17
|%
|0.26
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|2.20
|%
|2.25
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO
|0.39
|%
|0.60
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|562.17
|%
|376.48
|%
|Other Period-end Statistics
|Shareholders equity to total assets
|9.65
|%
|9.15
|%
|Net Loans to Deposits
|53.27
|%
|57.36
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits
|47.99
|%
|47.77
|%
|Company Leverage Ratio
|11.59
|%
|10.40
|%
|Core Deposits / Total Deposits
|97.09
|%
|97.31
|%