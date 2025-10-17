Mark Fitzgerald Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Eavor Technologies Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eavor Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Fitzgerald as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 20, 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Mark Fitzgerald to this role at Eavor,” said Doug Beach, chair of Eavor’s board of directors. “His operational and international experience will augment Eavor’s team as they advance and scale its closed-loop geothermal technology worldwide. We are hugely grateful for Robert Winsloe’s leadership, who as interim CEO accelerated Eavor’s advancement through the duration of our recruiting effort. Robert will continue to be a powerful part of Eavor’s executive team.”





Fitzgerald brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience in the energy sector, most recently serving as President and CEO of PETRONAS Canada, where he led the company through strategic growth and international expansion. His tenure included a near three-year assignment in Kuala Lumpur as Vice President of International Assets for PETRONAS.

“I’m honored to join Eavor at such an important time of global growth and market expansion,” said Fitzgerald. “This is an exciting opportunity to lead a company on the forefront of making clean, reliable, affordable energy available everywhere. Eavor’s team is dedicated and innovative, and the talent in the company is truly world-class. I am looking forward to progressing the company’s vision.”

Fitzgerald’s career includes senior roles at Penn West Energy, Acclaim Energy Inc., Canetic Energy Trust, Dominion Exploration Canada Ltd., and Chevron Canada Resources. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta and a Master of Business Administration specializing in Executive Management from Royal Roads University.

Fitzgerald is also active in the Calgary community. He serves on the boards of STARS Air Ambulance, Alberta Cancer Foundation, and the Calgary Counselling Centre, and is a founding board member of Classroom Champions.

Eavor welcomes Mark Fitzgerald to its leadership team.

About Eavor Technologies Inc.

Eavor (pronounced “Ever”) is a next-generation geothermal technology company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor’s solution (Eavor-Loop™) represents the world’s first truly scalable form of clean, dispatchable, baseload capable, and flexible heat and power. Eavor achieves this by mitigating or eliminating many of the issues that have traditionally hindered geothermal energy. Eavor instead circulates a benign working fluid that is completely isolated from the environment in a closed-loop, through a massive subsurface radiator. This radiator simply collects heat from the natural geothermal gradient of the Earth via conduction. Eavor has been supported by equity investments made by several leading global energy producers, investors, developers, and venture capital funds including Vickers Venture Partners, bp Ventures, Chubu Electric Power, BDC Capital, Temasek, BHP Ventures, OMV, Canada Growth Fund, Kajima Corporation, and Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund. Learn more at Eavor.com.

