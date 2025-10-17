Social TV Market Trends and Business Opportunities to 2030 Featuring Samsung, Apple, Ooyala (Dalet), Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social TV Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Social TV Market is on a trajectory of significant growth, projected to expand from USD 3.451 billion in 2025 to USD 7.368 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.38%.

Social TV is revolutionizing viewer experiences by integrating interactive content through smart TVs and second-screen devices. This evolution is driven largely by the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, facilitating real-time viewer engagement with TV programming. The seamless fusion of social networking functionalities with television consumption appeals to the expanding internet user base, catalyzing market demand.

Several factors contribute to this growth. Notably, the increased use of second-screen devices enhances viewer interaction with TV content via comments, polls, and social media features. Meanwhile, the rise in interactive TV subscriptions, bolstered by advancements in internet infrastructure, further drives the adoption of social TV platforms. Large industry players are investing in innovative solutions, unlocking new opportunities for market expansion.

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges, such as ensuring content authenticity and navigating audience unpredictability. Nevertheless, advancements in connectivity, like the rollout of 5G technology, and partnerships between broadcasters and social media platforms present promising opportunities to amplify user experience through integrated features.

Geographically, Europe leads the charge in the global social TV market, underpinned by high viewership levels and significant transactions for interactive content. The region's advanced media infrastructure coupled with a strong consumer preference for enhanced TV experiences underpins its leading position. Similarly, North America is expected to experience steady growth due to strategic collaborations and technological advances enhancing content delivery and interactivity.

The competitive landscape is fierce, with industry giants such as Samsung, Apple TV, Ooyala, Inc., Twitter, CONNECTV, YUME, and Facebook at the forefront. These companies are focusing on enhancing user engagement through sophisticated social TV platforms, leveraging their market shares and technological prowess to maintain a competitive edge.

The report's methodology incorporates a combination of secondary data sources and primary inputs to validate market size and forecast estimates. It offers detailed segmentation by technology, application, and geography, providing a comprehensive perspective on market dynamics.

A meticulous Porter's Five Forces analysis examines the market's competitive intensity by exploring supplier power, buyer influence, competitive rivalry, threat of substitutes, and entry barriers. Additionally, the report delves into global and regional regulations shaping market growth and explores technological advancements, such as real-time interaction features and cloud-based platforms.

Global Social TV Market Segmentation

By Solutions:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technologies:

Social Curation & Syndication

Social EPG/Content Discovery

Advertisement Production

Content Detection/Matching

General Social Analytics

By Platform:

Twitter

Facebook

Others

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Others)

