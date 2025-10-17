SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagehood.ai announced live production results for its Agentic AI Index, delivering an outstanding 38% year-to-date return through October 4, 2025 — outperforming most asset managers and hedge funds globally.

What makes this performance remarkable is not just the number, but how it was achieved: a team of only 9 humans and 8 coordinated AI agents.

A New Model for Asset Management

While most hedge funds continue to crowd into the same large-cap names — Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia — Sagehood’s agentic AI chose a markedly different path. Its portfolio included lesser-known, high-potential S&P 500 companies often overlooked in mainstream media and retail sentiment.

This contrarian, research-driven approach highlights the advantage of Sagehood’s agentic AI architecture: a system of specialized AI agents trained in financial data, macroeconomic trends, social sentiment, valuation models, technical signals, and risk management. Each agent contributes domain-specific intelligence to a Core Orchestrator Agent, which integrates their insights into daily portfolio construction.

“We’re not just automating investment—we’re reimagining asset management itself,” said Amir Seyedi, CEO and Co-founder of Sagehood. “Eight AI agents, guided by a small, agile human team, have done what most billion-dollar funds couldn’t.”

Performance and Process

The Sagehood Agentic Index has been live and continuously tracked since January 1, 2025, with all portfolio allocations, weights, and agent rationales publicly available. The AI engine scans financial statements, news, and market sentiment daily—adjusting the index dynamically with full explainability.

“While most funds still depend on static models or human reaction time, our agents operate continuously,” added Seyedi. “They don’t sleep, they don’t chase trends—they reason, debate, and act.”

The Future of Asset Management

Sagehood believes the future of investing lies in collaboration between human insight and autonomous AI systems. Its model is a preview of what’s next for the industry:

Smaller teams, smarter systems, at a fraction of the cost. High performance no longer requires 100 analysts and 20 traders.

Fully explainable investing. Every agent decision is logged, interpretable, and auditable.

Broader market coverage. AI agents surface opportunities beyond the usual tech giants dominating traditional portfolios.

This is just the beginning. Sagehood plans to expand its Agentic Index into a publicly tradable AI-managed fund, bringing institutional-grade intelligence and autonomy to professional and retail investors alike.

For complete performance data, portfolio composition, and methodology, download the full Sagehood Agentic AI Index Factsheet here:

