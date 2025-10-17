RegEd Recognized in InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology Awards for Innovation in Wealth Management Solutions

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, a leading provider of compliance and technology solutions for the financial services industry, has been named to the InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology Report, recognizing the company’s innovative solutions that help wealth management firms navigate complex compliance and operational challenges.

The InvestmentNews 5-Star Technology Awards recognize technology service providers across the United States, assessing how solutions address industry-specific challenges, differentiate themselves in the marketplace, and deliver measurable value to financial advisors and firms. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation conducted by InvestmentNews’ 30+ strong Intelligence Unit, incorporating expert opinions and leading-edge research, and benchmarking each submission against precise 5-Star Technology criteria.

RegEd’s recognition highlights its AI-Powered Advertising Review, an advanced solution designed to simplify and accelerate marketing compliance. With AI-powered language detection, Smart Disclosures, and advanced document comparison capabilities, the solution enables firms to:

Quickly identify and remediate compliance risks in marketing materials.

Streamline review workflows to reduce manual effort, minimize human errors, and strengthen collaboration and approvals.

Maintain consistent compliance oversight across multiple channels and campaigns.

Improve speed-to-market for financial advisors and marketing campaigns, while ensuring adherence to firm and regulatory requirements.

“This recognition by InvestmentNews validates the dedication our team brings to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the wealth management industry,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO of RegEd. “Our AI-Powered Advertising Review solution demonstrates how technology can transform compliance from a manual, error-prone process into an intelligent, automated workflow that empowers and supports compliance staff, and enables advisors and firms to focus on growth, client service, and strategic oversight.”

The InvestmentNews evaluation process also recognized standout innovations in the New Technology category, highlighting solutions launched within the past 24 months that provide transformative benefits to financial advisors and the broader financial management sector. RegEd’s recognition underscores its commitment to continuous innovation, delivering technology that reduces complexity, drives operational efficiency, and enables firms to scale their compliance programs with confidence.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients that represent more than 35 of the top 50 insurance companies.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.