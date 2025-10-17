Sify Infinit Spaces files Draft Red Herring Prospectus in India

CHENNAI, India, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Infinit Spaces Limited (“SISL”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited (“Sify”), publicly filed a draft red herring prospectus on October 17, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited, and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares of face value ₹10 each (“Equity Shares”).

The proposed Offer comprises a fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹25,000 million (₹2,500 crores) and an offer for sale of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹12,000 million (₹1,200 crores) by certain existing and eligible shareholders of the Company (together, the “Offer”). The Offer is subject to receipt of requisite regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other applicable considerations.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered in the U.S. under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered, listed or otherwise qualified in any other jurisdiction outside of India.

About Sify Infinit Spaces Limited

Sify Infinit Spaces is Sify Technologies’ subsidiary specifically catering to the colocation demands of Hyperscalers, Enterprises and neo-Cloud prospects. Currently, the portfolio hosts 14 Data Centers across 6 cities as off June 2025.

SISL’s infrastructure comprises Data Centers, partnership with global technology majors and expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud. We have a diversified client base of over 500 clients, as of June 30, 2025, which comprises a mix of prominent Hyperscaler and Enterprise clients.

Sify Infinit Spaces Limited and www.sifyinfinitspaces.com are registered trademarks of Sify Infinit Spaces Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

For further information, please contact: