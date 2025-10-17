Toll Brothers Announces Limited Quick Move-In Opportunities at 568 West in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a limited number of quick move-in townhomes are now available at 568 West, the company’s boutique luxury community located less than one mile from Atlantic Station in Atlanta. With the community already 50% sold, these move-in ready and quick move-in opportunities offer home shoppers the chance to move into a brand-new Toll Brothers home before the holidays.

“These beautifully designed townhomes are ready for quick move-in, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship, contemporary architecture, and designer-curated finishes that define the Toll Brothers experience,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “568 West offers a rare combination of luxury living, walkable convenience, and the opportunity to start the new year in a stunning new home.”





568 West features sophisticated three-story townhomes with approximately 2,540 square feet of living space, with 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Each quick move-in home includes elegant interior selections from the Toll Brothers Design Studio, including quartz countertops, premium cabinetry, hardwood flooring, and designer lighting throughout.

Spacious open-concept living areas flow seamlessly to private outdoor terraces, ideal for entertaining or relaxing in the city. End-unit homes offer additional windows for abundant natural light, while luxurious primary suites feature spa-inspired bathrooms with freestanding soaking tubs and generous walk-in closets. Homes are priced starting in the low $600,000s.

Ideally situated near Atlantic Station, Midtown, and Georgia Institute of Technology, 568 West places homeowners just moments from Atlanta’s premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations—all within a low-maintenance, gated community.

The Sales Center is located at 568 Trabert Avenue in Atlanta and is open daily. Home shoppers can call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia for more information or to schedule a private tour.

