Plumb N Plumber Company, LLC Celebrates Three Years in Woodstock with Continued Dedication to Cherokee County Residents

This year marks an important milestone for Plumb N Plumber Company, LLC, a family-owned and operated plumbing business proudly serving Cherokee County. Three years have passed since the company relocated its headquarters from Canton, Georgia to its current home in Woodstock, Georgia—a move that has allowed the team to better serve local residents and strengthen its roots in the community.

Founded by owner Matthew LoPiccolo, Plumb N Plumber has built a trusted name in the region over the past decade through reliable service, honest communication, and a strong sense of local pride. The company's relocation to Woodstock represented more than just a change in address—it was a commitment to growing alongside the community it serves.

"Moving to Woodstock was one of the best decisions we ever made," said LoPiccolo. "It brought us closer to many of our customers and helped us connect with even more families in Cherokee County. This community has supported us from the beginning, and we're so grateful for that continued trust."

Since settling into its new office, the company has continued to provide a wide range of professional plumbing services, including drain cleaning, water heater installation and repair, leak detection, sewer line work, toilet repairs, and water filtration systems. Whether handling an emergency repair or installing new equipment, Plumb N Plumber's technicians focus on reliability, communication, and respect for every customer's home.

LoPiccolo emphasized that the company's success is built on community relationships and consistency, not advertising or big promises. "Our goal has always been to treat people right and stand by our work," he said. "We don't take shortcuts, and we don't leave until the job is done right. Our customers know they can count on us—and that's something we're really proud of."

Over the past three years, Plumb N Plumber has grown its reach throughout Cherokee County, serving homeowners in Woodstock, GA, as well as Canton, Holly Springs, and other nearby communities. Much of the company's growth has come from word-of-mouth referrals, a reflection of the trust built through years of dependable service and customer satisfaction.

The company's team of licensed and insured technicians arrives fully prepared to handle plumbing issues efficiently and safely, with minimal disruption to the homeowner's routine. Each job—large or small—is approached with care, attention to detail, and a focus on lasting results. It's an approach that has earned the company a loyal customer base and a reputation for reliability across the region.

Community involvement remains at the heart of Plumb N Plumber's identity. The team often participates in local events and supports neighboring small businesses, seeing themselves as part of a broader effort to strengthen the Cherokee County area.

"We live here, work here, and raise our families here," added LoPiccolo. "The people we serve are our neighbors, our friends, and the people we see every day. That's why we take so much pride in what we do—it's personal."

As Plumb N Plumber celebrates its three-year anniversary in Woodstock, the company remains focused on providing honest, dependable plumbing solutions for homeowners who want peace of mind when it matters most. Residents can reach out for same-day service in many cases, and the team continues to respond quickly to emergency needs throughout the county.

Those interested in learning more about Plumb N Plumber's services or requesting a service call can visit their website, https://plumbnplumber.com, or contact the office directly at (678) 725-0042.

About Plumb N Plumber Company, LLC

Plumb N Plumber Company, LLC is a family-owned and operated plumbing company based in Woodstock, Georgia. Serving Cherokee County and surrounding areas for more than a decade, the company offers a full range of residential plumbing services including drain cleaning, leak detection, water heater repairs, and water filtration installations. Built on honesty, reliability, and quality workmanship, Plumb N Plumber continues to serve its community with the same family values it was founded on.

