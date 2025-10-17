Desalination and Reuse Market on the Cusp of the Biggest Boom in Its History, According to the Latest IDRA Desalination and Reuse Handbook 2025–2026

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Installed desalination capacity has grown by 40% since 2020, while global water reuse capacity has surged by 52% over the same period, according to findings from the newly released IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook 2025–2026.

Produced by Global Water Intelligence (GWI) in partnership with the International Desalination and Reuse Association (IDRA), the newly published Handbook reveals a market entering its fastest growth phase in history, as utilities and industries worldwide increase investment in unconventional water sources to address escalating drought and scarcity challenges.

With regions from the Middle East to North America experiencing record-low water availability, desalination and reuse are becoming essential components of long-term water security strategies. The Handbook provides critical intelligence for utilities, regulators, technology suppliers, and industrial users looking to navigate this evolving market.

Key Features of the 2025–2026 Edition

The Desalination Market in 2025: Updated global capacity data, investment trends, and regional analysis.

Updated global capacity data, investment trends, and regional analysis. The Water Reuse Market in 2025: Insights into the policies and technologies driving the 52% increase in reuse capacity since 2020.

Insights into the policies and technologies driving the 52% increase in reuse capacity since 2020. Featured Projects: Details of over 190 desalination projects contracted in 2024–25 and 200 wastewater reuse projects since 2022.

Details of over 190 desalination projects contracted in 2024–25 and 200 wastewater reuse projects since 2022. Reference Directories: Comprehensive listings of 200+ companies, including EPC contractors, technology suppliers, and engineering firms.

Access to the IDRA Desalination & Reuse Handbook is included with a GWI Executive Membership and is also available through GWI DesalData and Water Desalination Report subscriptions. Download your free sample and get access at: https://www.globalwaterintel.com/documents/idra-desalination-and-reuse-handbook-2025-2026.

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.

