Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship for Veterans Opens to Support Academic Growth for U.S. Service Members

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship for Veterans proudly announces the launch of its annual program dedicated to supporting U.S. military veterans who are pursuing undergraduate education. This scholarship recognizes the courage, dedication, and leadership of veterans, offering them an opportunity to continue making an impact beyond their years of service.

Created by Dr. Andrew Gomes, a nationally recognized Diagnostic and Non-Vascular Interventional Radiologist based in Texas, the scholarship reflects his long-standing commitment to both excellence and service. With over 15 years of distinguished experience in the healthcare field, Dr. Andrew Gomes understands the values of perseverance and discipline—qualities that resonate deeply with those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship for Veterans invites eligible applicants from across the United States to apply. It is open to all U.S. military veterans, including those who have served in the Reserves or National Guard, who are currently enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited U.S. colleges or universities.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a U.S. military veteran (any branch, including Reserves and National Guard)

Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. college or university

Submit a completed application, including an original essay



Essay Prompt

Applicants are required to submit a 500–750 word essay responding to the following prompt:

“How has your experience in the military shaped your personal values, academic goals, and vision for your future? In what ways do you hope to lead, serve, or create impact in your next chapter?”

Essays will be evaluated on originality, clarity, depth of insight, and alignment with the scholarship’s mission to honor service, encourage personal growth, and foster leadership in civilian life.

The Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship for Veterans seeks to recognize those who have translated their experiences in uniform into a drive for learning and community betterment. Through this initiative, Dr. Andrew Gomes hopes to uplift individuals who exemplify leadership, integrity, and commitment—values that continue to shape the foundation of both military and civilian excellence.

Scholarship Details

The scholarship will offer a one-time financial award of $1,000 to the selected recipient.

Application Deadline: March 15, 2026

March 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: April 15, 2026

About Dr. Andrew Gomes

Dr. Andrew Gomes is a leading figure in Diagnostic and Non-Vascular Interventional Radiology, with extensive expertise in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). His pioneering work includes advanced imaging techniques such as Diffusion Weighted Imaging (DWI) and Diffusion Tensor Imaging (DTI), which are instrumental in the diagnosis and legal validation of traumatic brain injuries (TBI). Beyond his clinical contributions, Dr. Andrew Gomes is deeply invested in advancing educational opportunities and supporting individuals who have dedicated themselves to service. His vision for the scholarship stems from a belief that veterans possess unique perspectives and leadership qualities that can enrich the academic and professional communities they join.

By founding this scholarship, Dr. Andrew Gomes continues his lifelong dedication to service and education, fostering a culture of growth and resilience. The initiative aims to bridge the transition from military service to academic success, ensuring that veterans are recognized for their continued contributions to society.

How to Apply

Eligible veterans are encouraged to visit the official website https://drandrewgomesscholarship.com/ for full application details and submission guidelines. Applicants should carefully review the eligibility requirements and essay prompt before submitting their entries.

A Commitment to Service and Education

The Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship for Veterans stands as a meaningful tribute to those who have served the nation. By providing financial support and recognition, the scholarship underscores the importance of education as a tool for continued leadership and positive impact.

Veterans who are pursuing academic goals embody the very spirit of service and perseverance. Through this scholarship, Dr. Andrew Gomes aims to ensure that their dedication is celebrated and their future aspirations supported.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Dr. Andrew Gomes

Organization: Dr. Andrew Gomes Scholarship for Veterans

Location: Houston, Texas

Website: https://drandrewgomesscholarship.com/

Email: apply@drandrewgomesscholarship.com

