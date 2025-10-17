Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship Unveils New Initiative for Undergraduate Innovators

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship announces its annual call for applications, inviting the next generation of real estate professionals to contribute their vision for the future of the industry. This initiative, established by real estate professional Arman Gabay, supports undergraduate students across the United States who are poised to shape the built environment through technology and innovation.

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000 to an undergraduate student currently enrolled in an accredited college or university who demonstrates a clear commitment to a career in real estate. The program seeks to identify and assist emerging talent who are thinking critically about the intersection of technology, sustainability, and community-centric development.

Arman Gabay, the founder of the scholarship, brings a perspective shaped by over two decades of experience in real estate development and community revitalization. His work, particularly in Southern California, reflects a long-standing dedication to projects that serve and enhance communities. The creation of this scholarship is a direct extension of Arman Gabay’s commitment to fostering new talent and encouraging forward-thinking approaches within the real estate sector.

“The real estate landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by new technologies and a greater emphasis on sustainable and inclusive design,” commented Arman Gabay. “It is crucial to support the students who are not just observing these changes but are actively preparing to lead them. This scholarship is an investment in their potential to build smarter, more efficient, and more connected communities.”

To be considered for the Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship, applicants must submit a complete application, including an original essay. The essay prompt challenges students to discuss the evolving role of technology in modern real estate development. Applicants are asked to analyze how specific technological advancements are reshaping the industry and to propose innovative strategies for integrating technology to enhance sustainability, operational efficiency, and community engagement in future projects.

The application deadline for the Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship is January 15, 2026. An anonymous committee will review all submissions, with the winner being announced on February 15, 2026. The selection process will prioritize candidates who demonstrate a strong understanding of real estate principles, innovative thinking, and a commitment to ethical practices.

The scholarship is open to all eligible undergraduate students in the United States, reflecting the national scope of both the real estate industry and the need for innovative thinkers. By supporting academic pursuits, the Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship aims to contribute to a more dynamic and responsive real estate industry for the future.

For further details on eligibility requirements, the application process, and the essay prompt, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official website at https://armangabaeescholarship.com/.

About the Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship

The Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship is an annual program founded by real estate professional Arman Gabay. Based in Beverly Hills, California, the scholarship is dedicated to supporting the educational goals of undergraduate students who are pursuing careers in the real estate industry. The initiative underscores a commitment to mentoring the next generation of leaders by providing financial assistance and recognizing innovative ideas that will influence the future of real estate development.

Arman Gabay

Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship

https://armangabaeescholarship.com/

apply@armangabaeescholarship.com

