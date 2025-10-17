Invest in the Future of Healthcare: Dr. Felix Shepard Announces National Student Scholarship

WISE, Va., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are dedicated to pursuing a career in medicine. Founded by Dr. Felix Shepard, a distinguished urologist known for his profound commitment to patient care and medical education, this one-time $1,000 award aims to support the next generation of healthcare leaders.

The scholarship reflects the professional ethos of Dr. Felix Shepard, who has personally witnessed the transformative power of dedicated medical service. Through this initiative, Dr. Felix Shepard seeks to alleviate some of the financial pressures faced by students in demanding pre-medical and science programs, allowing them to focus more intensely on their studies and professional development.

Applicants for the Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited U.S. college or university and must be pursuing a course of study that leads to a career in medicine, including pre-med, biology, chemistry, public health, or related fields. Beyond academic standing, candidates must demonstrate a clear dedication to leadership and a genuine passion for the healthcare field.

A central component of the application is a 500-word essay. Students are asked to describe how their personal experiences have shaped their journey into medicine and articulate how they intend to impact the future of healthcare through their education and career. This essay provides a platform for applicants to share their vision and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.

The establishment of this scholarship is a direct extension of the professional life of Dr. Felix Shepard. For over two decades, Dr. Felix Shepard has served as a leading urologist, educator, and medical leader. His career includes over 14 years as the only urologist across seven underserved counties in Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky, where he addressed a critical healthcare gap for thousands of patients. His hands-on experience in rural medicine has provided him with a unique understanding of the diverse needs within the American healthcare system and the importance of cultivating passionate, skilled physicians to meet those needs.

The deadline to apply for the Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship is April 15, 2026. A winner will be selected and announced on May 15, 2026. The scholarship is open to all eligible undergraduate students in the United States, reflecting a national call for the future leaders of medicine.

By investing in students today, the Dr. Felix Shepard Scholarship contributes to a stronger, more dedicated healthcare workforce for tomorrow. The initiative underscores a belief in the potential of hardworking students to drive innovation and provide compassionate care in their future careers.

Spokesperson: Dr. Felix Shepard

Website: https://drfelixshepardscholarship.com/

Email: apply@drfelixshepardscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dce820d-13fd-41a2-bff4-443f7607d43d