Halle Eavelyn & Company Announces Release of “The Passive Income Power Plan: 108 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep” — A Practical Framework for Financial Freedom and Sovereignty

Miami, FL, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halle Eavelyn & Company, a transformational wealth education and coaching company founded by author and wealth mentor Halle Eavelyn , today announced the release of “The Passive Income Power Plan: 108 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep.” The book offers a practical and mindset-driven roadmap for individuals and entrepreneurs seeking to build diversified, values-aligned income streams and achieve lasting financial and time freedom.





In "The Passive Income Power Plan: 108 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep,” Eavelyn helps readers design passive income that fits their gifts, values, and desired lifestyle. The book blends straightforward strategy with energetic alignment, reframing wealth-building as a choice available to anyone willing to take aligned action.

Eavelyn’s own journey — from an early six-figure software career through an industry collapse, a rebuild in real estate, and ultimately a diversified, multi-stream approach including the rise of crypto — underpins the work and its core lesson: never rely on a single source of income.

Organized for speed and clarity, the book covers eight major domains with 108 specific ideas readers can learn about and act on: MONEY; REAL ESTATE; POCKET REAL ESTATE; OTHER RENTALS; EDUCATION; LICENSING; CONTENT CREATION; and BUSINESSES — followed by a “What to Do Next” section to move from inspiration to implementation.

Alongside practical tactics, Eavelyn includes concise “bumper sticker coaching” mantras designed to interrupt resistance and catalyze momentum — including “What’s my next smallest step?” “Action kills fear,” and “What if this were easy?” These mantras help readers rewire limiting patterns so action becomes natural.

“This isn’t a hustle manual; it’s an independence plan,” Eavelyn says. “I wrote it to show people how to build income that doesn’t drain their life force — to claim freedom, on their terms.”

Publication Details

Publisher: Coral Canyon Partners | ISBN: 979-8-9994241-0-5 | First Edition © 2025

Availability

The book is now available in ebook and paperback on Amazon, with the audiobook release forthcoming.

Available now on Amazon: https://a.co/d/hQjomQY

Readers can learn more and access purchase options at hallewealth.com

About Halle Eavelyn & Company

Halle Eavelyn & Company is a transformational wealth coaching and education company that empowers individuals to achieve financial independence through strategic income diversification and mindset mastery. Founded by author and coach Halle Eavelyn, the company provides high-touch coaching, online programs, and community experiences designed to help clients dismantle limiting money beliefs, align wealth with purpose, and create true freedom—financially, personally, and energetically.