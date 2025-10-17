PANAMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final quarter of 2025 is shaping into a turning point for decentralized finance. Solana (SOL) continues to attract attention with record throughput and stable uptime, while XRP pushes global adoption through new cross-border integrations. Amid this shift, Blazpay ($BLAZ) has officially opened Phase 2 of its AI-powered presale at $0.0075, cementing its status among the Best AI Crypto Coins driving the next wave of smart DeFi systems.





After a successful Phase 1, Blazpay’s new phase signals growing confidence in projects that merge automation, trading, and accessibility. In a cycle where scalability meets intelligence, Blazpay is rising fast as the best presale crypto of the year — designed to simplify and accelerate how people interact with decentralized ecosystems.

Blazpay ($BLAZ) – AI Execution and Perpetual Trading Power the Future of DeFi

Built on the Binance Smart Chain, Blazpay introduces a new layer of intelligence to the blockchain economy. Its first core feature, BlazAI, acts as an intelligent execution assistant capable of processing commands such as “Bridge my ETH to BNB” or “Open a 5x long position” — performing complex actions instantly without manual steps.

This approach turns DeFi into a natural, accessible experience. Users can perform trades, staking, or bridging simply through plain-language instructions, allowing Blazpay to stand out as one of the Best AI Crypto Coins of this year’s presale wave.

The second key feature, Perpetual Trading, enables on-chain leveraged trading supported by AI risk management and multi-chain liquidity routing. It allows users to manage perpetual positions seamlessly — integrating high-speed execution and self-custody, marking a major leap toward decentralized market independence.

Together, these two utilities define why analysts are calling Blazpay the next big crypto coin, capable of reshaping how decentralized markets function.





Presale Opportunity: Blazpay’s Phase 2 Opens at $0.0075 — Here’s What $2,000 Could Turn Into

Blazpay’s Phase 2 presale is now live, priced at $0.0075, with the token price set to rise automatically every 14 days or once allocations sell out. The previous phase’s sell-out has fueled strong early momentum as Phase 2 continues to gain traction.

If projections hold, with Blazpay’s final presale price expected to reach $0.16 and listings ranging between $0.40–$0.50, an early entry at this stage could deliver exponential returns.

Example ROI:

A $2,000 entry at $0.0075 equals roughly 266,666 BLAZ tokens. At the projected presale close of $0.16, that same allocation could be worth $42,666. If the listing range reaches $0.50, the valuation jumps to $133,333 — a return potential exceeding 6500% from Phase 2 entry levels.

This potential gain, coupled with tangible AI-backed utility, positions Blazpay as one of the best presale cryptos currently available on the market.





Solana (SOL) – Transaction Speed Meets Renewed Network Stability

Solana continues its comeback as a top-tier network powering thousands of dApps and a rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem. Its latest network optimizations have reduced latency to under 400 milliseconds per block, and daily transaction counts now average over 40 million. SOL has also seen a significant uptick in developer deployments, particularly in gaming and NFT infrastructure projects.

Beyond its technical milestones, Solana’s ecosystem is attracting renewed liquidity flows after the launch of several cross-chain bridges connecting its network to Ethereum and Binance Chain. This bridging capability creates fertile ground for AI-based platforms like Blazpay to integrate Solana’s speed and liquidity into multi-chain DeFi operations. Analysts see Solana’s infrastructure and Blazpay’s automation as a natural pair — one provides throughput, the other intelligence. Together, they illustrate why AI-powered finance is the next big crypto trend heading into 2025.

XRP – Cross-Border Utility Expands Amid Market Revival

XRP is undergoing a resurgence as institutional and payment networks expand its utility for real-time settlements. Following new partnerships with global payment gateways in Asia and the Middle East, XRP’s ledger has seen a steady rise in daily volume, trading near $0.63 in Q4 2025. Its focus on instant, low-cost transactions continues to strengthen its role as a bridge currency for fiat and crypto liquidity.

Yet while XRP excels in institutional finance, Blazpay is building the retail DeFi layer that operates autonomously. By linking AI automation and multi-chain execution, Blazpay can extend the efficiency of XRP-style settlements into a fully decentralized environment. This alignment of cross-border speed and AI-powered autonomy is why market observers are grouping these assets within the broader category of Best AI Crypto Coins, leading the DeFi renaissance.

Why Analysts Are Calling These the Best Coins to Buy Now

The 2025 cycle has marked a major shift toward intelligent automation within decentralized finance. Networks like Solana and XRP are proving that infrastructure and liquidity remain essential — but Blazpay is demonstrating where innovation truly moves next: into AI-executed, self-operating ecosystems.

Its active Phase 2 presale at $0.0075, with over 50 million tokens already sold, has placed it firmly among the Best AI Crypto Coins and crypto presales 2025. By merging AI execution, Perpetual Trading, and Binance Chain scalability, Blazpay embodies what experts are calling the next big crypto coin of the coming year.

Conclusion – The Countdown to the Next Price Jump

As the 14-day Phase 2 cycle continues, Blazpay’s demand surge reflects the growing appetite for AI-driven DeFi projects. With its innovative blend of automation and trading depth, it’s not just leading another presale — it’s defining what the future of decentralized finance looks like.

Those following the best presale crypto opportunities of 2025 are watching closely because Blazpay’s next price increase is already on the horizon.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-integrated DeFi ecosystem designed to deliver seamless portfolio automation, staking, NFT trading, and multichain connectivity within one intelligent hub. Built on the Binance Smart Chain and crafted for both retail and institutional participants, Blazpay combines blockchain efficiency with advanced AI systems through its proprietary BlazAI engine. The platform stands at the forefront of crypto presales 2025, merging automation and scalability to empower users with full DeFi control. With its rapidly growing community and strong Phase 2 presale at $0.0075, Blazpay continues to position itself among 2025’s best AI crypto coins, emerging as the next big crypto coin redefining decentralized finance and standing out as one of the best presale crypto projects this year.

