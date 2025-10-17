Gulf Inland Logistics Park Officially Opens Phase One With 7 Tenants, 400+ New Jobs, $250 Million in Capital Investment

DAYTON, Texas, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Inland Logistics Park , managed and developed by Liberty Development Partners, officially celebrated the grand opening of Phase One of development at the CMC Railyard on Friday, October 10, marking a major milestone in regional economic development. The event highlighted the completion of Phase One infrastructure and the arrival of seven anchor tenants, representing more than 400 new jobs and approximately $250 million in capital investment to the Dayton area.

“This day represents nearly two decades of vision and determination,” said Marcus Goering, Principal at Liberty Development Partners. “Since we first identified this property in 2007, we've invested in the infrastructure and partnerships needed to create the premier rail-served industrial facility on the Gulf Coast. Today, we celebrate not just what we've accomplished, but what is yet to come.”

Community Partnership and Local Support

The recent grand opening celebration featured remarks from elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (36th District of Texas), Texas House of Representatives member Janis Holt (District 18), Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, and City of Dayton Mayor Martin Mudd. Congressman Babin was instrumental in securing a U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant that helped fund the construction of the first road into Gulf Inland Logistics Park.

“(Gulf Inland Logistics Park’s) impact on the economy of this region will be felt for generations to come,” Congressman Babin said. “Gulf Inland Logistics park is a prime example of private, local, state, and federal partners all working and coming together to create opportunities for the infrastructure needed to support job growth and capital investment, which will keep America and Texas great.”

The event also highlighted community engagement, with students from the Dayton High School hospitality program assisting with the celebration. Local businesses contributed to the festivities, including Weaver's BBQ (recognized as a 2025 Texas Monthly BBQ Top 50 honorable mention), Sweet Scoops ice cream, and Liberty Sweet Treats.

“What we're building here is critical for our young people and the future of Liberty County,” Goering said. “Liberty County is experiencing over 30% population growth and is poised for continued expansion. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is the engine driving job opportunities and economic development that benefit our entire community.”

Phase One Success and Strategic Location

The park's strategic positioning at the intersection of major transportation corridors makes it uniquely attractive to industrial operators. Gulf Inland Logistics Park offers immediate access to Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF Railways' major processing yards, combined with proximity to U.S. Highway 90, the Grand Parkway, State Highway 146, Interstate 10, and Interstate 59. The facility is located just 30 minutes northeast of Houston, 30 minutes from the Port of Houston (the largest U.S. port by tonnage), and within 100 miles of four additional Texas ports.

“Gulf Inland Logistics Park represents the intersection of rail and road – the most efficient location on the Gulf Coast for rail-served industrial, manufacturing, distribution, and operations,” Goering said. “Our tenants enjoy days faster transit times compared to other satellite rail developments, providing significant competitive advantages.”

Since June 2022, Liberty Development Partners has successfully located seven companies at Gulf Inland Logistics Park:

Phoenix Oil Inc.

Omnisource LLC

EGF Energy Partners

GPL Development

United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

Chemvest Holdings US Inc.

Midcontinent Steel and Wire (Deacero Division)





Infrastructure and Job Creation

The development has already delivered substantial infrastructure improvements, including three new roads, over 20 miles of new railroad track, and nearly 1 million square feet of completed vertical construction. Phase One tenants are already creating hundreds of jobs, with additional operations launching this fall.

Projections indicate that Gulf Inland Logistics Park will create over 10,000 jobs and bring more than $2 billion in capital investment to the region over the coming years, positioning Liberty County as a key hub for industrial growth.

Looking Forward

With Phase Two now in motion, Liberty Development Partners is pursuing new tenant opportunities and preparing to announce the eighth and final tenant from Phase One. The company also anticipates expansion into additional phases as demand continues to grow.

“This is just the beginning,” Goering said. “We've built the foundation. Now we're ready to scale.”

For more information about Gulf Inland Logistics Park and tenant opportunities, contact Jeff Nations at jeff@tir-llc.com , Marcus Goering at marcus@ldp-llc.com , and Paul Connor at paul@connorinv.com .

About Gulf Inland Logistics Park

One of the few dual, rail-served sites available in the region, Gulf Inland Logistics Park provides an unmatched location for logistics, transportation, and manufacturing businesses to locate and expand. Gulf Inland Logistics Park features immediate access to the two largest US Class I Railroads, the BNSF Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. CMC Railroad has a planned capacity of more than 2,000 railcars, which will all be open by 2026.

The park’s location at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and US Highway 90 also provides expedient access to Interstate 10, Interstate 59, Interstate 45, and State Highway 146. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is also within 100 miles of five Texas ports – Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Galveston, and Freeport. Gulf Inland offers spaces for sale, lease, or build-to-suit from 100,000 square feet to 1,500,000 square feet. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit https://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/ .

