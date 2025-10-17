Cynthia Gardens Announces Special Daily Discounts on Apartments in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynthia Gardens, a renowned apartment community in Boca Raton, is thrilled to announce a new initiative offering special daily discounts on its modern one-bedroom apartments. This exciting opportunity is designed to provide prospective residents with an affordable entry into one of Boca Raton's most sought-after living environments.





Spacious. furnished or unfurnished units

Located in a serene and secure neighborhood, Cynthia Gardens is celebrated for its spacious apartments and top-tier amenities. The community's commitment to exceptional customer service and resident satisfaction has made it a preferred choice for those seeking a comfortable and convenient living experience.

The special daily discounts are part of Cynthia Gardens' ongoing efforts to make high-quality living accessible to a broader audience. These discounts are available for a limited time and are expected to attract significant interest from potential tenants looking for value without compromising on quality.

"At Cynthia Gardens, we understand the importance of providing value to our residents," said Cindy, community manager at Cynthia Gardens. "Our special daily discounts are a testament to our dedication to offering an outstanding living experience at an affordable price."

With its pet-friendly policies and a focus on maintaining a well-kept property, Cynthia Gardens continues to set the standard for apartment living in Boca Raton. The community's strategic location offers easy access to local amenities, making it an ideal choice for individuals and families alike.

Prospective residents are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer to secure their place in this premier community. For more information on the special daily discounts and to schedule a tour, interested parties can visit the Cynthia Gardens website or contact the leasing office directly.





Relax at the pool

About Cynthia Gardens



Press inquiries

Cynthia Gardens

https://cynthiagardens.com

AYMAN SHALABY

ashalaby@cynthiagardens.com

9544943861

1675 NW 4th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/s3A3yTBDIMY