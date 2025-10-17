OFAL to Hold Shareholders’ Meeting on November 5, 2025 — Proposing Three Major Resolutions to Accelerate Growth and Governance Upgrades

Los Angeles, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (the “Company”) today announced that it will hold its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on November 5, 2025, during which shareholders are expected to vote on three major strategic resolutions. These proposals represent a pivotal advancement in the Company’s capital strategy, technological development, and long-term governance structure.

1. Proposal Related to the Establishment of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) - Strengthening Core Competitiveness in AI + Web3 and Real-World Assets (RWA)



To formalize OFA Group’s Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), shareholders are encouraged to approve the initial capital commitment of no less than USD 100 million. In alignment with its long-term RWA strategy, the fund is expected to grow through phased expansion to a potential scale of up to USD 10 billion.

DAT will focus on integrating AI + Web3 technologies into real-world asset digitization, tokenization, and blockchain-based trading infrastructure. This initiative will empower OFAL to establish deeper capabilities across digital finance, RWA applications, and asset digitization, injecting strong momentum into the company’s mid- to long-term growth.



“The establishment of DAT marks a significant step in OFA Group’s evolution. It reinforces our commitment to leading innovation in the global digital economy,” — Larry Wong, Chief Executive Officer

2. USD 50 Million PIPE Financing Secured - Founding Shareholders Reinforce Long-Term Confidence

The Company has successfully secured USD 50 million in PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) financing. All three founding shareholders have fully subscribed, underscoring their strong confidence in OFA Group’s strategic direction and long-term value creation. Shareholders will be encouraged to approve the closing of the deal.

Proceeds from the financing will be allocated to:

Advancing proprietary RWA and AI technology platforms

Supporting strategic real estate acquisitions

Expanding global RWA deployment and operations

This successful PIPE financing would not only enhance OFA Group’s capital foundation but also reflects the strong recognition and trust from institutional investors and core stakeholders.

3. Issuance of Class B Super Voting Shares – Reinforcing Long-Term Governance

To ensure long-term strategic alignment and governance stability during the Company’s next growth phase, shareholders will be asked to approve OFA Group’s issuance of Class B Super Voting Shares to its founding shareholders.

“This marks a defining moment for OFA Group. With enhanced capital strength, advanced technology platforms, and an upgraded governance model, we are positioned to lead the next era of the global RWA industry,” — Keith Chong, CTO.

About OFA Group

OFA Group is a global real estate and digital asset innovation company focused on integrating AI, Web3, and real-world asset (RWA) strategies. Through capital deployment, technology platforms, and strategic acquisitions, OFA Group aims to redefine value creation in the global digital economy.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, and business execution. OFA Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

